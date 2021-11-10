Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Migration

Whether they're referred to as refugees, asylum-seekers or migrants, for decades people from around the world have looked to make Europe their home.

Conflict and poverty have been among the main drivers of migration to Germany and Europe as well as other countries around the world. As a result, politicians have debated both how to manage migration and how to help the people in need of protection. This is an automatic collection of DW's content on migration.

29.10.2021 This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a ship with migrants near the southern island of Crete, Greece, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the island of Crete is being led to a safe anchorage in Greece, the Greek coast guard said Friday. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Greece accuses Turkey of pushing migrants into its waters 10.11.2021

Greek officials claim Turkey is acting like a "pirate state in the Aegean Sea" in regards to migrants. Athens has called on the EU to put pressure on Ankara to meet its international obligations.

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.

How will EU react to Poland-Belarus border crisis? 09.11.2021

Amid an escalating crisis at Poland's border with Belarus, the European Union is planning new sanctions against the Belarusian regime.
BELARUS - NOVEMBER 8, 2021: Migrants carry their bags on the Belarusian-Polish border. Nearly 1,000 refugees were heading towards the Polish border in the morning of November 8, 2021. The foreigners intend to exercise their right to apply for a refugee status in an EU country. Poland s troops in the border regions were put on full alert. Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS117277

Poland says Belarus 'fully' controls migrants after attempted breach 08.11.2021

Poland has closed its border with Belarus after a group of migrants tried to forcibly enter. Warsaw has accused Minsk of preparing a "provocation," with Germany urging the EU to "take action."
Auf einem Gebäude des Flughafens steht „Aeropuerto de Palma de Mallorca“. Der Flughafen Aeropuerto de Son San Juan ist einer von drei internationalen Verkehrsflughäfen der Balearischen Inseln. 2019 wurden knapp 30 Millionen Fluggäste abgefertigt.

Spain: Mallorca police probe plane diversion 07.11.2021

Some 21 passengers aboard the flight from Morocco fled after the emergency landing, prompting authorities to investigate if the incident was linked to illegal immigration.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Unity Day, via teleconference call, in Sevastopol, Crimea, on November 4, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's Putin backs 'brotherly' Belarus amid EU pressure 04.11.2021

The two countries have signed a series of agreements to further integrate their economies, power sector and taxation systems. The measures come after the EU tightened sanctions on Belarus earlier this year.
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 02.11.2021

Fossil Fuel Fixation - Climate Refugees - That Brandy Burn
Drei Männer helfen einer Frau am 25.2.1998 in Chimbote, 403 km nördlich von Lima, den über die Ufer getretenen Fluß Nepena zu überqueren. Das Wetterphänomen El Nino hat Südamerika weiterhin fest im Griff. Besonders stark betroffen sind Ecuador, Argentinien und Peru. Im ganz Peru haben sich kleine Flüsse in reißende Ströme verwandelt. Es gab zahlreiche Tote und Verletzte. Die meisten Städte im Landesinneren sind nur per Flugzeug zu erreichen, so auch die Touristenmetropole Cusco. Lima ist dagegen bisher verschont geblieben. Es wird damit gerechnet, daß die Regenfälle bis April andauern. |

Peru's climate refugees feel 'abandoned' by the state 02.11.2021

If the global community doesn't act soon on global warming, hundreds of millions will have no choice but to search for better climes. The World Bank says by 2050, 200 million people could be looking for a new home.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 02.11.2021

COP26: Pleadge to reduce methane emissions by 2030 - Peru's climate refugees feel 'abandoned' by the state - California winemakers try to adapt to climate change

Polish Army Soldiers build a fence with concertina wire at the Belarusian border in order to stop immigrants from entering the country in Krynki, Poland on 27 August, 2021. In August only more than 2000 immigrants entered Poland from Belarus. The Polish government decided to build a fence to put a stop to an influx of migrants walking across the Belarus border. The border between Belarus and Poland is also the border of the European Union. Poland accuses the Lukashenko regime of orchestrating the transit of thousands of migrants from the Middle East to put pressure on the EU. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto)

Poland: Lawmakers approve Belarus border wall amid migrant surge 29.10.2021

The wall willl cost an estimated €353 million. The legislation is expected to be signed by President Andrzej Duda in the coming days.

Polish Army Soldiers build a fence with concertina wire at the Belarusian border in order to stop immigrants from entering the country in Krynki, Poland on 27 August, 2021. In August only more than 2000 immigrants entered Poland from Belarus. The Polish government decided to build a fence to put a stop to an influx of migrants walking across the Belarus border. The border between Belarus and Poland is also the border of the European Union. Poland accuses the Lukashenko regime of orchestrating the transit of thousands of migrants from the Middle East to put pressure on the EU. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto)

Poland plans to bolster military amid threats from Belarus, Russia 26.10.2021

The Polish military has announced plans to more than double its troop numbers, as the country faces security and migration challenges on its eastern border.
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2021, shows German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) shaking hands with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Germany's Steinmeier calls on Pope Francis to restore church credibility 25.10.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said the Catholic Church needs to be more transparent about abuse scandals. He and the pope also criticized a lack of coherent EU immigration policy with regard to refugees.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 3, 2020: Police officers walk past the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow. On Election Day, November 3, the USA elect a president and vice president, 35 Senators, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 13 governors of 11 states and two US territories, as well as state and local government officials. Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden are running for president. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Washington says Russians seeking US immigrant visas must travel to Warsaw 25.10.2021

The US qualified Russians as "homeless nationals," a category usually reserved for countries where the US has no diplomatic representation. The Moscow embassy will only process diplomatic and official visas.
Italy - Mediterranean sea - October 18, , 2021 Mediterranean sea / Libya - Italy Sea-Watch 3 rescues 400 people from distress In 7 rescue missions e off the Libyan coast. Migrants rescued by Sea Watch rescue vessel October 18, 2021

Pope Francis urges EU not to send back rescued migrants 24.10.2021

The pontiff has pleaded countries to offer migrants rescued from the Mediterranean safe disembarkation at ports, alternatives to detention, and access to asylum.
DEU/Deutschland/Brandenburg/Gross Gastrose, 17.04.2019, Deutsch-polnische Grenze an der Neisse in Gross Gastrose (Landkreis Spree-Neisse). Ein Grenzpfahl der Bundesrepublik Deutschland steht auf dem Neissedamm.

German police stop far-right vigilante border patrols near Polish border 24.10.2021

Police in Germany have stopped dozens of armed, far-right vigilantes patrolling to stop migrants from entering Germany via the Polish border. Germany has sent hundreds of police officers to the border with Poland.
October 5, 2021, Roma, Italia: Politics.Salvini press conference league.In the photo: the secretary of the Lega Matteo Salvini during the press conference on the administrative elections results and the fiscal delegation of the Draghi government (Credit Image: © Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via ZUMA Press

Italy: Former minister Matteo Salvini on trial for preventing migrant ship from docking 23.10.2021

Matteo Salvini is accused of deprivation of liberty and abuse of authority. In 2019, he refused to let a rescue ship dock into Lampedusa, which carried dozens of migrants.
Mehrere Migranten sitzen auf einer Wiese vor Containern in der Zentralen Erstaufnahmeeinrichtung für Asylbewerber (ZABH) des Landes Brandenburg. Im Zuge der deutlich gestiegenen Registrierung von Migranten in Brandenburg informierte sich der Innenminister des Landes Brandenburg, Stübgen (CDU), vor Ort über die aktuelle Situation.

Germany sees new refugee arrivals via Poland and Belarus 23.10.2021

In Germany's recent election campaign, immigration was not a major topic. But with more and more refugees attempting to cross the German-Polish border, the issue may become much more relevant again.
Show more articles