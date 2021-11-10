Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Whether they're referred to as refugees, asylum-seekers or migrants, for decades people from around the world have looked to make Europe their home.
Conflict and poverty have been among the main drivers of migration to Germany and Europe as well as other countries around the world. As a result, politicians have debated both how to manage migration and how to help the people in need of protection. This is an automatic collection of DW's content on migration.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said the Catholic Church needs to be more transparent about abuse scandals. He and the pope also criticized a lack of coherent EU immigration policy with regard to refugees.