Emotions run high as Syrians in Turkey consider going home

MigrationSyriaEmotions run high as Syrians in Turkey consider going homeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationSyriaDeniz Ciyan | Dilek Sen in Istanbul, Turkey12/11/2024December 11, 2024Turkey opened its border to more than three million Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war and the now-defunct Assad regime. DW spoke to some who have made Istanbul their home and are both optimistic and anxious about returning to Syria.https://p.dw.com/p/4o1CxAdvertisement