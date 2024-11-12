  1. Skip to content
Emotions run high as Syrians in Turkey consider going home

Deniz Ciyan | Dilek Sen in Istanbul, Turkey
December 11, 2024

Turkey opened its border to more than three million Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war and the now-defunct Assad regime. DW spoke to some who have made Istanbul their home and are both optimistic and anxious about returning to Syria.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o1Cx
