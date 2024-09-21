  1. Skip to content
Yesterday and today, Russian exiles come to Berlin

Riki Bornhak
September 21, 2024

Known as the capital of the Russian diaspora, Berlin is a place of political exile for many Putin critics. They're following the tradition of Russian artists fleeing the Russian Revolution who came to Berlin and shaped the cultural climate.

