Yesterday and today, Russian exiles come to Berlin
Riki Bornhak
09/21/2024
September 21, 2024
Known as the capital of the Russian diaspora, Berlin is a place of political exile for many Putin critics. They're following the tradition of Russian artists fleeing the Russian Revolution who came to Berlin and shaped the cultural climate.