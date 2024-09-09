Greece's water shortages spare tourists, leave farmers dry
Advertisement
A prolonged drought and a record number of tourists on the Greek island of Naxos have led to alarming water shortages. The biggest reservoir on the island has almost dried up.
While the water supply for tourist facilities is ensured by desalination plants, which remove mineral salts from seawater, farmers cannot rely on this solution because there is no infrastructure to transport the treated water inland.
With rain as their only hope, some farmers fear the island's entire agriculture sector could die off.