Greece's water shortages spare tourists, leave farmers dry

Sofia Kleftaki
September 9, 2024

Drought and the influx of tourists have led to severe water shortages on the Greek island of Naxos. Most locals work in agriculture. While the island uses desalination plants to provide water for the tourists, farmers cannot rely on this solution. Without water, some fear the farming sector could die off.

A prolonged drought and a record number of tourists on the Greek island of Naxos have led to alarming water shortages. The biggest reservoir on the island has almost dried up. 

While the water supply for tourist facilities is ensured by desalination plants, which remove mineral salts from seawater, farmers cannot rely on this solution because there is no infrastructure to transport the treated water inland. 

With rain as their only hope, some farmers fear the island's entire agriculture sector could die off.
 

Sofia Kleftaki Writer and reporter, predominantly for DW's Greek Service
