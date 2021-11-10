Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Water is life.
Fresh water sustains life on Earth — but it is a finite resource. As fresh water supplies run out, this can risk people's water security, endanger ecosystems and even fuel conflict. Here's a compendium of DW stories around the topic.
The dams in Lesotho's highlands help the tiny country generate income from water exports and hydropower generation. But there are increasing problems from droughts and villagers who've lost their fields and grazing lands don't feel their situation has improved.
This week on the Living Planet: How contentious water rights can get in times of drought. Rolling blackouts in Lebanon are leaving many frustrated, scared and wondering what could have been with a different approach to energy. And we hear from a journalist who's exposing environmental racism in eastern Europe.
In East Africa, the snows that normally blanket Mt Kilimanjaro throughout the year are rapidly disappearing. For people and wildlife living near Africa's tallest mountain, that's causing a host of unexpected and increasingly existential changes.