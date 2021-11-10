Visit the new DW website

Water

Water is life.

Fresh water sustains life on Earth — but it is a finite resource. As fresh water supplies run out, this can risk people's water security, endanger ecosystems and even fuel conflict. Here's a compendium of DW stories around the topic.

### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

Dams and water shortages in Lesotho's highlands 10.11.2021

The dams in Lesotho's highlands help the tiny country generate income from water exports and hydropower generation. But there are increasing problems from droughts and villagers who've lost their fields and grazing lands don't feel their situation has improved.

Die Spitzen der Palmen sind in al-'Ula zu sehen. Etwa 2 Millionen Palmen in al-'Ula produzieren jährlich 90.000 Tonnen Datteln. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

COP26: Saudi Arabia's climate strategy — Greenwashing or genuine transformation? 04.11.2021

Saudi Arabia has announced a comprehensive transformation strategy toward a green future. But what are the real drivers of the world's biggest oil exporter's "net-zero" vision for 2060?
Power stations, Cologne November 8, 2019. The smoking chimneys of the brown coal Power stations RWE Power AG Kraftwerk Frimmersdorf, Neurath and Niederaussem seen from Cologne, November 08, 2019

Leaks show attempts to water down UN climate report, Greenpeace says 21.10.2021

Some countries tried to remove findings threatening their economic interests from an IPCC report, documents seen by Greenpeace have revealed. The report comes before a critical round of UN climate talks.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: In an aerial view, shorebirds feed amid oil contaminating Huntington State Beach after a 126,000-gallon oil spill from an offshore oil platform on October 4, 2021 in Huntington Beach, California. The spill forced the closure of the popular Great Pacific Airshow yesterday with authorities closing beaches in the vicinity. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

US: California combats major oil spill 06.10.2021

Empty beaches, sticky, black globules in the sand and an oil slick on the water - Southern California is battling a looming environmental disaster that could also severely hurt tourism.
A man works in a hydroponic tomatoes farm in Bingerville on August 22, 2016. Hydroponics were developed over the ages around the world as an alternative growing system in which plants require a nutrient solution and no soil. / AFP / SIA KAMBOU (Photo credit should read SIA KAMBOU/AFP/Getty Images)

7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change 27.09.2021

Africa Climate Week, taking place virtually from September 26 to 29, will focus on ambitious solutions to address the effects of climate change. Here are a few examples of adaptation strategies from across the continent.
Reef manta rays and whale sharks accidentally ingest damaging microplastics in Indonesian waters, according to new research published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

Climate change: EU-backed study shows alarming state of oceans 22.09.2021

Ocean temperatures and water levels are continuing to rise as a result of human intervention. This is having a widespread impact on sealife and weather patterns.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

On the brink — Lebanon's energy crisis, California's dwindling water supply, and environmental racism in Europe 02.09.2021

This week on the Living Planet: How contentious water rights can get in times of drought. Rolling blackouts in Lebanon are leaving many frustrated, scared and wondering what could have been with a different approach to energy. And we hear from a journalist who's exposing environmental racism in eastern Europe.
Members of Syria's top jihadist group the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance, led by al-Qaeda's former Syria affiliate, parade with their flags and those of the Taliban's declared Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan through the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib on August 20, 2021. - The armed group that formally broke ties with al-Qaeda years ago is considered to be the most prominent jihadist group in Syria after a decade of war. HTS controls nearly half of the Idlib region -- the last remaining opposition bastion in Syria -- alongside other less influential groups. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid Taliban takeover, climate change could drive conflict 30.08.2021

The past 30 years have brought flood, drought and hunger to Afghanistan. With the Taliban sweeping to power, many within and outside of the country wonder how to deal with looming climate disaster.
FILE PHOTO: Residents use a boat to carry their belongings through the waters after their homes were flooded as the River Nzoia burst its banks and due to heavy rainfall and the backflow from Lake Victoria, in Budalangi within Busia County, Kenya May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

World in Progress: Kenya's mysterious rising lakes 25.08.2021

Rising lakes in the East African Rift Valley have swallowed houses, churches, hotels and schools. People had to move away, giraffes and other wildlife were trapped when the water came. How are they coping with the floods?
5.8.2021, Eco India, Nothing on our planet can survive without water. Yet in most parts of the world, it’s scarce. The global water crisis is threatening millions of people and their livelihoods. But there are ways to combat water scarcity. Redaktion: Heather Moore

Water scarcity: What's the big deal? 23.08.2021

Access to clean drinking water is a human right, but as the global population grows and the planet heats up, can we rely on this resource we take for granted?
Indonesia Java | Global Ideas: Regenwasser Priester

Indonesia's water priest 18.08.2021

Privatization means cheap drinking water is no longer a given in Indonesia. In Central Java, a priest has found a solution by helping his village collect rainwater.

Bani Khellan, KRI. Mahmoud is a worker from Southern Iraq at Kawa Salar’s farm. He is helping the farmer planting date palms, a plant typical of much warmer areas. Salar used to grow rice and several fish farms but due to water scarcity he is now trying to switch to date palms. He says he used to employ 150 families, while now he only has a few seasonal workers.

Tensions rise as Iranian dams cut off Iraqi water supplies 16.08.2021

Drought in Iran is sparking protests, but its strategy of building dams to conserve water has devastating consequences across the border in Iraq.

Hausschaf (Ovis ammon f. aries), Sonnenkollektoren und Schafe auf einer Wiese, Deutschland, Bayern | domestic sheep (Ovis ammon f. aries), Solar Panels with sheep in Field, Germany, Bavaria | Verwendung weltweit

Double harvest: Solar panels on farms 10.08.2021

Solar power systems enable farmers around the world to harvest twice as much: Panels on stilts generate electricity while crops grow underneath. The shade helps conserve water and increases yields.
Icebergs near Ilulissat, Greenland. Climate change is having a profound effect in Greenland with glaciers and the Greenland ice cap retreating. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto)

Greenland: Heatwave causes 'massive melting event' 31.07.2021

Researchers say the Greenland ice sheet shed enough water in one day "to cover Florida with two inches of water." Experts fear an acceleration of the trend as atmospheric patterns change and temperatures rise.
Der Kilimandscharo (auch Kilimanjaro, Kilimandscharo-Massiv bzw. Mount Kilimanjaro und von 1902 bis 1918 Kaiser-Wilhelm-Spitze oder auch Wilhelmskuppe) ist mit 5.893 m (offiziell: 5.895 m) über dem Meeresspiegel das höchste Bergmassiv Afrikas. Das Massiv im Nordosten von Tansania hat mit dem Kibo den höchsten Berg des afrikanischen Kontinents. Elefant vor dem Kilimandscharo ** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, DEC. 17 ** A herd of elephants walk with Mt. Kilimanjaro in the background in this May 21, 2006 file picture in the Amboseli game park in Kenya. Africa's two highest mountains will lose their ice within 25 to 50 years, a local environmental group said Thursday. Ice will disappear from Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain and Mt. Kenya, which is Africa's second highest if deforestation and industrial pollution is not stopped, said Fredrick Njau of the Kenyan Green Belt Movement.Mt

Living at the foot of a melting Mt Kilimanjaro 29.07.2021

In East Africa, the snows that normally blanket Mt Kilimanjaro throughout the year are rapidly disappearing. For people and wildlife living near Africa's tallest mountain, that's causing a host of unexpected and increasingly existential changes.
BAD NEUENAHR, GERMANY - JULY 17: Jutta Schnelleckes (72) sits in the living room of her apartment, which was completely destroyed by the flood on July 17, 2021 in Bad Neuenahr, Germany. The furniture has been overturned. Electricity and water do not work. She has been living in the mess for 2 days. Her husband sits in the bedroom with the dog with an injured foot. A neighbor helps shovel out mud. Firefighters will later escort her out of her apartment and find shelter. While the water masses are slowly receding from many flooded areas in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the search for fatalities continues in the rubble of the disaster areas. By Saturday, that number had risen to more than 130, with more than 90 people killed in the greater Ahrweiler area alone, according to police. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

How can we prepare for extreme flooding? 19.07.2021

As the floodwaters recede following the devastating deluge in western Europe, survivors have begun the long, difficult process of cleaning up and rebuilding. But what can be done to reduce future risks?
