  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ScienceGlobal issues

How lunar rocks have shaped what we know about the moon

Cornelia Borrmann
November 27, 2024

All the major spacefaring nations are planning missions to the Moon in the near to mid-term future, and lunar stations might soon be a reality at its southern pole. What do samples taken decades ago and recently by a Chinese mission have to tell us?

https://p.dw.com/p/4nTr2
Skip next section More on Science from around the world

More on Science from around the world

DW Projekt Zukunft/Tomorrow Today Sendung I Zuschauerfrage Milchstrasse

Why is our home galaxy called the Milky Way?

This Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Daniele M. in Bulgaria.
ScienceNovember 27, 202402:31 min
Projekt Zukunft 2024 | Planetensystem

How do we know other planetary systems are out there?

How do we detect exoplanetary systems? A viewer question sent in by Wayne K. in the US.
ScienceNovember 22, 202402:29 min
DW Tomorrow Today Sendungslogo Composite

Tomorrow Today — The Science Show

A short journey through time – from the prehuman Lucy to the particle accelerator of the future.
ScienceNovember 22, 202426:04 min
Show more