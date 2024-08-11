  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentGreece

How migratory birds offer clues to impact of climate change

Lukas Lottersberger
November 8, 2024

Ornithologists on a Greek island that serves as a corridor for migratory birds study their populations to find valuable clues about how the warming planet is affecting wildlife, from their shifting migration patterns to their body weight.

