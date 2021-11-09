Visit the new DW website

Animals

Big or little, cute or ugly, animals of the world can be our companions or our enemies.

Animals can also do some nifty things, or play important roles in the ecosystem. DW looks at animals from every which angle.

DW Sendung - Global - Beifang in Tunesien Med Bycatch project In Tunisia

Using data to make fishing sustainable in the Mediterranean 09.11.2021

Researchers in Tunisia spent two years collecting data on fishing. Now they're using their insights into accidental bycatch of vulnerable animals to introduce new, sustainable fishing methods across the region.

This undated photo provided by the Denver Zoo shows Kibo, one of two of the zoo's hyenas that has tested positive for the coronavirus. The National Veterinary Services Laboratories announced Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, that Kibo, 23 and Ngozi, 22, the zoo's other hyena, have both tested positive for the coronavirus, the first confirmed cases among the animals worldwide. (Denver Zoo via AP)

Coronavirus: Denver Zoo records first known COVID cases in hyenas 06.11.2021

Samples from various animals at the zoo were tested after several lions fell ill. The two infected hyenas are believed to be the first in the world to contract COVID-19.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Kenya's rising lakes 28.10.2021

Rising waters in 17 lakes in Kenya - including Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria - are displacing people and upending ways of life. Not to mention, it's stressing out wildlife like giraffes that have been stuck on a newly created island by the high waters. In this feature, we look at how people and animals are coping in the East African Rift Valley.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

The delta plus variant 20.10.2021

It's been called the "most infectious" variant yet. So what do we know about delta plus?
[28857954] Thai Customs seized tiger skins and bones epa03049714 A Freeland Foundation handout photo shows confiscated smuggling tiger skin on display during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 January 2012. A brazen attempt to smuggle four complete tiger skins and bones via common post was foiled by Thai customs in the southern city of Hat Yai. The skins and bones estimated worth 2 million baht (60,000 US dollars or 49,000 euro) on the black market. Poaching and trafficking of tiger meat, bones and skin has been a key cause of a precipitous decline in wild tiger populations in Asia. Numbers are estimated to have fallen to only 3,200 tigers worldwide, from approximately 100,000 a century ago. EPA/FREELAND FOUNDATION HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Making traditional Chinese medicine from lab-grown meat 05.10.2021

Could synthetic tiger claw and bear bile counteract the illegal market for animal products and help protect endangered species?

Rund 50 tote Grindwale liegen an einem abgelegenen Strand. Die Säugetiere wurden am Donnerstag (20.07.2019) von Touristen aus den USA auf der Halbinsel Snæfellsnes nördlich von Reykjavik entdeckt. Die Touristen hatten sich demnach auf einer Hubschraubertour befunden, als sie ihre Entdeckung machten. (zu dpa: Touristen entdecken 50 tote Grindwale auf Island) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Iceland: Dozens of pilot whales dead after washing up ashore 02.10.2021

The pilot whales are thought to have lost their orientation. None of the animals could be rescued.

Drought devastates northern Kenya 01.10.2021

2 million Kenyans face severe drought, with many at risk of starvation as a crippling drought stalks northern counties. Already many domestic livestock and wild animals have succumbed to thirst and hunger.

(c) Henner Frankenfeld / DW Ort: Südafrika / September 2021 The confiscated baby pangolin is recovering well at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in the North of Johannesburg, South Africa where it is being given water and is examined after it’s daily walk by one of the clinic’s veterinarians. It soon will be ready for release in the wild

A mission to protect southern Africa's threatened pangolins 29.09.2021

Pangolins, sought after for their meat and scales, are the world's most trafficked mammals. Meet the organizations in Africa trying to safeguard these endangered scaly animals.

A dog competes in the annual Surf City Surf Dog event, at Dog Beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Yo, dude! Surfing dogs on Huntington Beach 28.09.2021

America is known for its crazy competitions, and the annual Surf City Surf Dog event on Huntington Beach, California, is definitely one of them — a totally rad get-together for the world's top surfing dogs.
Angela Merkel (CDU), Bundeskanzlerin, füttert australische Loris im Vogelpark Marlow.

Angela Merkel's animal encounters — in pictures 24.09.2021

A photo of Angela Merkel overwhelmed by parrots went viral, but the German chancellor has a long track record of animal encounters.
Die Fassade des Yves-Saint-Laurent-Museums mit dem Logo des französischen Modeschöpfers Yves Saint Laurent ist am 17.10.2017 in Marrakesch, Marokko, zu sehen. Nach rund vierjähriger Bauzeit hat in Marrakesch das Yves-Saint-Laurent-Museum offiziell seine Türen geöffnet. (zu dpa Yves-Saint-Laurent-Museum in Marrakesch eröffnet am 19.10.2017) Foto: Sabine Glaubitz/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

French luxury fashion brand Saint Laurent to go fur-free in 2022 24.09.2021

Killing animals for their fur "doesn't correspond to modern luxury," Saint Laurent's parent company said in a statement. It's the latest fashion house to go fur-free following growing backlash from consumers.
Affe klammert sich an die Gitterstaebe seines Kaefigs in einem Tierversuchslabors - Tausende Tiere werden jedes Jahr in deutschen Tierversuchslaboren 'verbraucht' , Deutschland, | monkey clinging to the grid of its cage in an animal experimentation laboratory - thousands of animals are used up every year in German laboratories, Germany,

EU lawmakers seek end to science experiments on animals 16.09.2021

The European Union should intensify efforts to phase out the use of animals in scientific research, lawmakers have said in a resolution.
Woolly mammoths, artwork Woolly mammoths. Computer artwork of woolly mammoths (Mammuthus primigenius) and bison (Bison bison) in a snow-covered field. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY LEONELLOxCALVETTI/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F005/6937 Woolly Artwork Woolly Computer Artwork of Woolly Mammuthus primigenius and Bison Bison Bison in a Snow Covered Field PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY LEONELLOxCALVETTI SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F005

Biotech firm says it can resurrect extinct woolly mammoth 14.09.2021

The Colossal bioscience company claims CRISPR genetic technology can be used to de-extinct the animal, which died out in the Holocene epoch.

A hippo eats leaves in Colombia (produced by DW for Global 3000 tv show) Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Global Ideas

Pablo Escobar's hippos wreak havoc on Colombian wildlife 10.09.2021

Since being introduced three decades ago by the notorious drug lord, the giant animals have multiplied and are threatening local biodiversity.

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur im Kontext des Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 verwenden!*** Axel Bocker_Don't worry be happy.jpg

Funny creatures: Comedy Wildlife Photography finalists 07.09.2021

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards recognize exceptional photos of animals, judged on how funny they are. This year's finalists have just been revealed.

Ein Glatthai schwimmt im Becken „Offener Atlantik“ des Ozeaneums. Das Deutsche Meeresmuseum in Stralsund züchtet nach eigenen Angaben als einzige europäische Einrichtung erfolgreich Glatthaie.

'Virgin birth:' How does a shark reproduce without a mate? 02.09.2021

The news that a female shark at an Italian aquarium gave birth without having mated with a male first was widely reported. But how rare is a "virgin birth" in sharks?
