The animals that roam free.
"Charismatic mega-fauna" like lions, but also tiny field mice - wildlife comprises all animals that are not domesticated. From the strange to the beautiful, wild mammals, birds and fish can play important roles in the ecosystem. And humans often depend on wildlife to survive.
Rising waters in 17 lakes in Kenya - including Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria - are displacing people and upending ways of life. Not to mention, it's stressing out wildlife like giraffes that have been stuck on a newly created island by the high waters. In this feature, we look at how people and animals are coping in the East African Rift Valley.
Ireland's letting go of peat as an energy source and restoring many of its CO2-storing bogland ecosystems. That's good news for the climate and, against the backdrop of the UN biodiversity conference, for wildlife.
Amid an unprecedented extinction event, scientists have warned that protecting biodiversity is essential to protecting human life. However, experts are unsure whether China has the experience to lead a global effort.
We talk about the IPCC's grave warning to the world and why we urgently need clean energy alternatives, hear of solar success in Brazil's favelas, travel to one of Georgia's longest rivers where hydropower is clashing with precious wildlife habitats, and listen to Texans on how they feel about wind power picking up in the oil state.
Mountainous and home to many glacier-fed rivers, Georgia is ideal for hydropower. Although it already generates more than 80% of its electricity this way, consumption is increasing and the government wants to build more dams. But Georgia is also a biodiversity hotspot and conservationists are concerned that plans for two new dams could threaten one of the world's most ancient fish.