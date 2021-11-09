Visit the new DW website

Wildlife

The animals that roam free.

"Charismatic mega-fauna" like lions, but also tiny field mice - wildlife comprises all animals that are not domesticated. From the strange to the beautiful, wild mammals, birds and fish can play important roles in the ecosystem. And humans often depend on wildlife to survive.

November 2017 Reef-friendly sunscreen for sale in a dive center

Corralling corals off the coast of Bonaire 09.11.2021

In the Caribbean, one Dutch governed island is working on strengthening its coral reefs. The reefs provide food and income to local residents and are a refuge for wildlife.

28.07.2021 Entonet, Kenya Team Lioness Rangers Kenya’s first female wildlife rangers unit Copyrightangabe: Thelma Mwadzaya

Kenya's first female wildlife rangers unit 03.11.2021

Team Lioness, created in 2019, is stationed near the community land around Amboseli National Park. Members of the all-female rangers unit are selected based on high school level, fitness and an interest in wildlife conservation.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Kenya's rising lakes 28.10.2021

Rising waters in 17 lakes in Kenya - including Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria - are displacing people and upending ways of life. Not to mention, it's stressing out wildlife like giraffes that have been stuck on a newly created island by the high waters. In this feature, we look at how people and animals are coping in the East African Rift Valley.
With similar boardwalks, also Carrownagappul wants to attract hikers and nature lovers

End of an era: Ireland says goodbye to peat to restore its biodiverse bogs 16.10.2021

Ireland's letting go of peat as an energy source and restoring many of its CO2-storing bogland ecosystems. That's good news for the climate and, against the backdrop of the UN biodiversity conference, for wildlife.
©/MAXPPP - KUNMING, CHINA - OCTOBER 11: A citizen takes photos of a screen advertising the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) on October 11, 2021 in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China. (Photo by Li Jiaxian/China News Service)

China: Over 100 nations to adopt 'Kunming Declaration' to boost biodiversity 13.10.2021

Amid an unprecedented extinction event, scientists have warned that protecting biodiversity is essential to protecting human life. However, experts are unsure whether China has the experience to lead a global effort.
A clean-up team works on clearing the oil slicks at the Talbert Channel after a major oil spill off the coast of California has come ashore in Huntington Beach, California, U.S. October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Oil spill disasters: Ways to limit environmental damage 06.10.2021

A huge oil spill in California is killing wildlife and threatening protected sites. Cleanup is underway, but officials have warned of "environmental catastrophe." How can we minimize ecological disaster from oil spills?
[28857954] Thai Customs seized tiger skins and bones epa03049714 A Freeland Foundation handout photo shows confiscated smuggling tiger skin on display during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 January 2012. A brazen attempt to smuggle four complete tiger skins and bones via common post was foiled by Thai customs in the southern city of Hat Yai. The skins and bones estimated worth 2 million baht (60,000 US dollars or 49,000 euro) on the black market. Poaching and trafficking of tiger meat, bones and skin has been a key cause of a precipitous decline in wild tiger populations in Asia. Numbers are estimated to have fallen to only 3,200 tigers worldwide, from approximately 100,000 a century ago. EPA/FREELAND FOUNDATION HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Making traditional Chinese medicine from lab-grown meat 05.10.2021

Could synthetic tiger claw and bear bile counteract the illegal market for animal products and help protect endangered species?

(c) Henner Frankenfeld / DW Ort: Südafrika / September 2021 The confiscated baby pangolin is recovering well at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in the North of Johannesburg, South Africa where it is being given water and is examined after it’s daily walk by one of the clinic’s veterinarians. It soon will be ready for release in the wild

A mission to protect southern Africa's threatened pangolins 29.09.2021

Pangolins, sought after for their meat and scales, are the world's most trafficked mammals. Meet the organizations in Africa trying to safeguard these endangered scaly animals.

A hippo eats leaves in Colombia (produced by DW for Global 3000 tv show) Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Global Ideas

Pablo Escobar's hippos wreak havoc on Colombian wildlife 10.09.2021

Since being introduced three decades ago by the notorious drug lord, the giant animals have multiplied and are threatening local biodiversity.

***ACHTUNG: Bild nur im Kontext des Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021 verwenden!*** Axel Bocker_Don't worry be happy.jpg

Funny creatures: Comedy Wildlife Photography finalists 07.09.2021

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards recognize exceptional photos of animals, judged on how funny they are. This year's finalists have just been revealed.

A aerial view of North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Monday, Nov 14, 2005. The Dec. 26, 2004 tsunami caused by a magnitude 9 earthquake off the coast of Indonesia killed about 3,500 people in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The tsunami bared ethnic hostilities, destroyed trees, coral and wildlife in a biodiversity hotspot. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh) |

India's ambitious palm oil push triggers biodiversity fears 06.09.2021

India wants to reduce its dependence on other countries for palm oil. But environmentalists are concerned the country's new palm oil goals could threaten wildlife and swaths of forests, as well as tribal land rights.
Bear seen in Finland

Europe's most beautiful natural landscapes 27.08.2021

Are you tired of the everyday hustle and bustle, and craving a holiday away from it all in the great outdoors? We've picked out 10 natural landscapes and national parks in Europe for you to explore.
FILE PHOTO: Residents use a boat to carry their belongings through the waters after their homes were flooded as the River Nzoia burst its banks and due to heavy rainfall and the backflow from Lake Victoria, in Budalangi within Busia County, Kenya May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

World in Progress: Kenya's mysterious rising lakes 25.08.2021

Rising lakes in the East African Rift Valley have swallowed houses, churches, hotels and schools. People had to move away, giraffes and other wildlife were trapped when the water came. How are they coping with the floods?
A member of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., soaks in the sun at his habitat on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Several gorillas at the zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world. It appears the infection came from a member of the park's wildlife care team who also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic and wore a mask at all times around the gorillas. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)

Protecting rare gorillas in Cameroon 24.08.2021

Villagers and scientists are working together to protect rare primates in the Ebo rainforest.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

'Reality check': IPCC and phasing out fossil fuels 12.08.2021

We talk about the IPCC's grave warning to the world and why we urgently need clean energy alternatives, hear of solar success in Brazil's favelas, travel to one of Georgia's longest rivers where hydropower is clashing with precious wildlife habitats, and listen to Texans on how they feel about wind power picking up in the oil state.
Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's endangered sturgeons 12.08.2021

Mountainous and home to many glacier-fed rivers, Georgia is ideal for hydropower. Although it already generates more than 80% of its electricity this way, consumption is increasing and the government wants to build more dams. But Georgia is also a biodiversity hotspot and conservationists are concerned that plans for two new dams could threaten one of the world's most ancient fish.
