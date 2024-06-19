  1. Skip to content
Wildfires across US trigger 'heat dome' phenomenon

Hannah Hummel
June 19, 2024

Authorities have issued heat warnings for approximately 70 million Americans as temperatures soar across the US. Raging wildfires in California have forced thousands to evacuate the region, marking this as the most extreme fire season on record.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hGKc
