Wildfires across US trigger 'heat dome' phenomenon
Hannah Hummel
06/19/2024
June 19, 2024
Authorities have issued heat warnings for approximately 70 million Americans as temperatures soar across the US. Raging wildfires in California have forced thousands to evacuate the region, marking this as the most extreme fire season on record.