Floods claim at least 15 lives in Central, Eastern Europe

Joel Dullroy
September 16, 2024

Severe flooding continues to wreak havoc across Central and Eastern Europe, more rivers are spilling their banks. The situation remains critical in many parts. At least 15 people have died across Poland, Austria, Romania and Czech Republic.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kgo1
