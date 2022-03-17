  1. Skip to content
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

Craig Crowther
10 minutes ago

Aircraft using sonar have been trying to pinpoint the location of a submersible missing in the North Atlantic, and a submarine team is hoping to attempt a rescue. The Coast Guard says time is running out for the vessel's passengers and pilot.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SsJX
A Ukrainian serviceman of 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade patrols a street in the recently retaken village of Blahodatne, Ukraine, Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv 'destroying the enemy,' Zelenskyy says

Conflicts33 minutes ago
Africa

A woman stands in a greenhouse in the middle of pink roses

Kenya signs EU trade deal in shift to look beyond Africa

Kenya signs EU trade deal in shift to look beyond Africa

Business18 hours ago
Asia

A cannabis shop in Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand cannabis industry braces for legalization reversal

Thailand cannabis industry braces for legalization reversal

Society20 hours ago
Germany

Illustration, a thumbprint is projected onto a man as he holds a mobile phone

Germany sees 'more aggressive' Russian spy activity

Germany sees 'more aggressive' Russian spy activity

PoliticsJune 20, 2023
Europe

Lira bank notes

Is Turkey's economy heading for a monetary policy U-turn?

Is Turkey's economy heading for a monetary policy U-turn?

Business21 hours ago
Middle East

Mariam Claren, daughter of imprisoned women's rights activist Nahid Taghavi, speaks to DW.

Silent diplomacy won't work, says Iran prisoner's daughter

Silent diplomacy won't work, says Iran prisoner's daughter

Human Rights21 hours ago02:47 min
North America

external

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

Offbeat18 hours ago02:07 min
