Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

North AmericaRescuers race against time to find missing submersibleTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNorth AmericaCraig Crowther10 minutes ago10 minutes agoAircraft using sonar have been trying to pinpoint the location of a submersible missing in the North Atlantic, and a submarine team is hoping to attempt a rescue. The Coast Guard says time is running out for the vessel's passengers and pilot.https://p.dw.com/p/4SsJXAdvertisement