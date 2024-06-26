  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Cars and TransportationUnited States of America

The EV - Symbol of division in the US

June 26, 2024

EVs are a symbol of political division in the US: while President Biden wants to increase their market share, Donald Trump is threatening to roll back support. But it’s also about import duties and jobs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hR4P
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

Made in Germany I MIGD Rivian

The US town saying no to EVs

Residents in a quiet Georgia town are fighting to stop a huge factory being built on their doorstep.
BusinessApril 26, 202207:26 min
A woman shops in a supermarket in Los Angeles, California

US: Southern states hit hard by inflation trust Trump more

In Arkansas, high prices are hitting poor families hard, making them skeptical of the policies of President Joe Biden.
PoliticsMarch 4, 202407:40 min
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from North America

More on Cars and Transportation from North America

external

Travel-trailers – Glamping in an Airstream

Real-life road movie: travel-trailer fans on the road in an Airstream
Cars and TransportationDecember 14, 202107:00 min
Check Landcruiser REV

More modern and more economical: the Toyota Land Crusier

It's the archetypal off-roader: the Toyota Land Crusier - now more modern and economical than ever.
Cars and TransportationSeptember 15, 202106:52 min
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

REV Check: Ford F150

Pickup trucks are popular worldwide – except in Europe

Pickups are popular worldwide – except in Europe. REV looks at what’s behind this phenomenon.
Cars and TransportationMay 7, 202409:17 min
Deutschland | "BYD Explorer No.1" legt in Bremerhaven an

BYD targets the European EV market

To reduce China’s EV overproduction, domestic e-car manufacturer BYD has set its sights on Europe.
Cars and TransportationMay 1, 202403:43 min
DW REV Sendungslogo Composite

REV – The Auto & Mobility Show

Influencer Supercar Blondie drives the world’s coolest cars and BYD targets the European EV market
Cars and TransportationApril 30, 202426:06 min
Show more