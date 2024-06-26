The EV - Symbol of division in the US

Cars and TransportationUnited States of AmericaThe EV - Symbol of division in the USTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationUnited States of America06/26/2024June 26, 2024EVs are a symbol of political division in the US: while President Biden wants to increase their market share, Donald Trump is threatening to roll back support. But it’s also about import duties and jobs.https://p.dw.com/p/4hR4PAdvertisement