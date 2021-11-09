From tall trees to tiny beetles, the world is full of amazing and beautiful creatures. Many though, are facing extinction. What can we do to save them?

The world is full of life, and so far, we only know about a fraction of it. The entire extent of global biodiversity has not yet been fully researched. While biologists frequently discover new animals, plants and fungi, the Red List of Threatened Species continues to grow. Overuse of stocks, shrinking habitats, environmental pollution or the consequences of climate change - the reasons for species loss are manifold, but humans almost always play a role. Conservationists are working to raise awareness and establish protected areas in a bid to safeguard biodiversity.