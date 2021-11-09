Visit the new DW website

Biodiversity

From tall trees to tiny beetles, the world is full of amazing and beautiful creatures. Many though, are facing extinction. What can we do to save them?

The world is full of life, and so far, we only know about a fraction of it. The entire extent of global biodiversity has not yet been fully researched. While biologists frequently discover new animals, plants and fungi, the Red List of Threatened Species continues to grow. Overuse of stocks, shrinking habitats, environmental pollution or the consequences of climate change - the reasons for species loss are manifold, but humans almost always play a role. Conservationists are working to raise awareness and establish protected areas in a bid to safeguard biodiversity.

DW Sendung - Global - Beifang in Tunesien Med Bycatch project In Tunisia

Using data to make fishing sustainable in the Mediterranean 09.11.2021

Researchers in Tunisia spent two years collecting data on fishing. Now they're using their insights into accidental bycatch of vulnerable animals to introduce new, sustainable fishing methods across the region.

BU: Seagrass meadows are important carbon sinks ALT: Diver examines the seagrass underwater in the Maldives

Saving precious seagrass meadows in the Maldives 02.11.2021

Vital marine ecosystems, seagrass meadows have for years been threatened by tourism and overdevelopment. Now conservationists are fighting to protect them for the future.

BU: Workers risk their health rummage through the trash for little pay to find recyclables ALT: A worker collecting rubbish on the Gonio landfill

Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump 27.10.2021

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

With similar boardwalks, also Carrownagappul wants to attract hikers and nature lovers

End of an era: Ireland says goodbye to peat to restore its biodiverse bogs 16.10.2021

Ireland's letting go of peat as an energy source and restoring many of its CO2-storing bogland ecosystems. That's good news for the climate and, against the backdrop of the UN biodiversity conference, for wildlife.
[28857954] Thai Customs seized tiger skins and bones epa03049714 A Freeland Foundation handout photo shows confiscated smuggling tiger skin on display during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 January 2012. A brazen attempt to smuggle four complete tiger skins and bones via common post was foiled by Thai customs in the southern city of Hat Yai. The skins and bones estimated worth 2 million baht (60,000 US dollars or 49,000 euro) on the black market. Poaching and trafficking of tiger meat, bones and skin has been a key cause of a precipitous decline in wild tiger populations in Asia. Numbers are estimated to have fallen to only 3,200 tigers worldwide, from approximately 100,000 a century ago. EPA/FREELAND FOUNDATION HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Making traditional Chinese medicine from lab-grown meat 05.10.2021

Could synthetic tiger claw and bear bile counteract the illegal market for animal products and help protect endangered species?

(c) Henner Frankenfeld / DW Ort: Südafrika / September 2021 The confiscated baby pangolin is recovering well at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in the North of Johannesburg, South Africa where it is being given water and is examined after it’s daily walk by one of the clinic’s veterinarians. It soon will be ready for release in the wild

A mission to protect southern Africa's threatened pangolins 29.09.2021

Pangolins, sought after for their meat and scales, are the world's most trafficked mammals. Meet the organizations in Africa trying to safeguard these endangered scaly animals.

Die Momente in der Familie sind kostbar. Shyam Sunder Jyani ist viel in Rajasthn unterwegs. DW India Global Ideas Video: Bilder von Manish Mehta © Manish Mehta

Familial Forestry in India: Caring for trees like they're family 25.09.2021

Trees are good for both biodiversity and people, helping to guard against drought. Which is why Shyam Sunder Jyani encourages communities in Rajasthan, India to nurture them like loved ones.

DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild Women

Women building dreams: Sustainable livelihoods on Colombia's Pacific coast 13.09.2021

Afro-Colombian women on the Pacific coast have faced violence, conflict and the ecological fallout of mining and illegal logging. Now they're working together to protect their rich environment. 
A hippo eats leaves in Colombia (produced by DW for Global 3000 tv show) Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Global Ideas

Pablo Escobar's hippos wreak havoc on Colombian wildlife 10.09.2021

Since being introduced three decades ago by the notorious drug lord, the giant animals have multiplied and are threatening local biodiversity.

Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's haven for endangered sturgeon 11.08.2021

Sturgeon are among the world's most threatened species. A new hydropower project threatens one of their last breeding grounds in Georgia's Rioni River.

DW Infofilm Indigene Völker - Pfeiffen

Indigenous peoples and their knowledge of nature 06.08.2021

Indigenous peoples can be found all over the world. Many suffer discrimination. A lot of indigenous people still live according to ancient traditions – and they also speak countless languages.
Unterwasserlandschaft mit hügeliger Seegraswiese, Neptungras (Posidonia oceanica), Paphos, Zypern, Asien, Mittelmeer, Europa

Blue carbon: Can CO2 stores help protect biodiversity and the climate? 03.08.2021

A voluntary carbon pricing scheme wants the underwater world to help store CO2 emissions. Conservationists hope this could spell a brighter future for seagrass meadows in the Balearic Islands.
Italien Landwirtschaft Valbrenta. via Ruby Russel Masters' students in Landscape studies at university of Padua visited the terraces where the nonprofit Adopt a terrace has installed the exhibition Cultivate Arts Foto: Guia Baggi/DW Juni 2021

Locals fight to recover Italy's lost farming terraces  27.07.2021

As small-scale farmers have struggled to compete against industrial agriculture, the charm and environmental benefits of terraces have faded from the landscape. Can they be restored?

Cyrene, UNESCO World Heritage Site, founded in 630 BC on the top of the valley of the Jebel Akhdar, now Cyrenaica region, Libya, North Africa, Africa

Libya's battle to protect its endangered forests 20.07.2021

A decade of conflict and instability in the North African country has not only taken its toll on people but also on nature. Will environmentalists succeed in protecting Al-Jabal al-Akhdar, a forest surrounded by desert?
Einmal in der Woche trifft sich der Sparclub. Er vergibt Mikrokredite, meist an Frauen. Ort/Zeit: Kenya, Juni 2021 Urheber: DW/Edwin Gikonyo Kariuki (Screenshots)

Kenyan women take charge to protect nature during the climate crisis 15.07.2021

Northern Kenya's herders are feeling the effects of climate change. It's hotter, drier and clashes over water are common. Habiba Tadicha is fighting for a better future for her community.

23.6.2021, Isle of Arran, Schottland, Dredging had devastated the once rich waters around the Scottish isle of Arran. But a small no-take zone has created a flourishing pocket of marine life and campaigners want to establish similar areas around Scotland. *Nur mit Global Ideas Berichterstattung verwenden* // Redaktion: Jennifer Collins // “I hereby declare that I took this photograph and am giving DW the right to use it online, including social media. In case the picture was taken by a third party, I do hold the rights to this image and DW is entitled to use it online, in social media and in print.”

Reviving Scotland's 'disappearing' marine life with no-take zones 13.07.2021

Dredging had devastated the once rich waters around the Scottish isle of Arran. But a small protected area has created a flourishing pocket of marine life and campaigners want to establish similar areas around Scotland. 
