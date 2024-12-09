India's Supreme Court upholds right to climate justice

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaIndia's Supreme Court upholds right to climate justiceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaTejprakash Bhardwaj09/12/2024September 12, 2024India has ruled individuals have a right to protection from the adverse effects of climate change. Good news for humans. Renewable energy is part of what's protected -- but this is a problem for the Great Indian Bustard. https://p.dw.com/p/4kJmbAdvertisement