It's all around us, even in us - and we are also a part of it.
From the tiniest microorganism to the tallest tree - nature is not just life, it's the soil, the air, the water, the minerals that surround us and make up the Earth in its totality. Biology but also chemistry, even physics relate to nature. Here's an automatic compilation of content related to nature.
From sustainable fishing to the use of medicinal plants, many Indigenous communities have long known how to live with and from nature. A learning pack about ancient methods for today's environmental protection.
Most religions have a connection to the Earth – stories of creation or spiritual practices tied to nature. We take a look at how religion and spirituality influence how we treat the environment. From beliefs steeped in the forest to religious leaders motivating their congregants to take care of the planet. And what happens when holy sites are threatened by climate change and too many visitors?