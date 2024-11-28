Protests mount over massive fiber mill in Spain's Galicia

Nature and EnvironmentSpainProtests mount over massive fiber mill in Spain's GaliciaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSpainNicole Ris in Galicia, Spain11/28/2024November 28, 2024Shellfish collectors and farmers in Spain's northern Galicia region fear a massive cellulose factory, the largest in Europe, will pollute the water, endangering their traditional way of life.https://p.dw.com/p/4nKsEAdvertisement