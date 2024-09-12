  1. Skip to content
CatastropheAfrica

Cyclone-prone Mozambique strives to protect disabled people

Albert Steinberger
December 9, 2024

People with disabilities are up to four times more likely to die in disasters, says the UN. Mozambique is emerging as a pioneer in inclusive disaster planning, working to make sure no one gets left behind in an emergency.

Namibia Giraffes

Protecting Africa's tallest creatures

Researchers in Namibia want to support giraffe protection by raising awareness about the life of these shy creatures.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202205:19 min
Eco Africa – The Environment Magazine

Making clean energy from peanut shells

Scientists in Dakar are looking for ways to make batteries from peanut shells, a street food staple.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 16, 202204:55 min
Eco Africa – The Environment Magazine

Planting indigenous trees

Planting a community forest has helped to improve water conditions in the region.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 16, 202202:11 min
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Corruption and catastrophe as China invests in Colombia

Landslides and buried villages in Colombia. The Angkor Wat temples evict locals. And big hopes for Brazil's footballers.
CatastropheNovember 1, 202426:04 min
A man tips out a bucket of muddy water. Behind him, other people wearing gum boots hold buckets.

Floods leave trail of devastation in Romania

As the cleanup of the flood-hit regions begins in eastern Romania, southwest Poland is bracing for floodwaters.
CatastropheSeptember 17, 202401:46 min
a house is almost completely submerged by floodwaters

Bracing for more floodwaters in East and Central Europe

Tens of thousands have been forced to flee the rising waters and at least 17 people died.
CatastropheSeptember 17, 202402:17 min
