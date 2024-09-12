Cyclone-prone Mozambique strives to protect disabled people

CatastropheAfricaCyclone-prone Mozambique strives to protect disabled peopleTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheAfricaAlbert Steinberger12/09/2024December 9, 2024People with disabilities are up to four times more likely to die in disasters, says the UN. Mozambique is emerging as a pioneer in inclusive disaster planning, working to make sure no one gets left behind in an emergency. https://p.dw.com/p/4njWKAdvertisement