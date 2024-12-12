In India, Gurugram's citizens lead waste cleanup revolution

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaIn India, Gurugram's citizens lead waste cleanup revolutionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaShubhangi Derhgawen in Gurugram, India12/12/2024December 12, 2024Bulk waste generators (BWGs), like hotels or large housing complexes, create 30-40% of the trash in the Indian city of Gurugram. Failing to separate waste at the source has fueled a landfill crisis, but the city's residents are on the case.https://p.dw.com/p/4njK2Advertisement