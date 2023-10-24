Wind turbine "trees" generate power even in urban areas

Nature and EnvironmentSwitzerlandWind turbine "trees" generate power even in urban areasTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSwitzerlandMourad El-Touni | Julia Mielke10/24/2023October 24, 2023Metal trees with micro wind turbines and plastic solar leaves generate green electricity that can be used right then and there, even in ordinary gardens. They’re not an eyesore, and are more compact and easier to install than their regular turbines.https://p.dw.com/p/4XlFkAdvertisement