Wind turbine "trees" generate power even in urban areas

Mourad El-Touni | Julia Mielke
October 24, 2023

Metal trees with micro wind turbines and plastic solar leaves generate green electricity that can be used right then and there, even in ordinary gardens. They’re not an eyesore, and are more compact and easier to install than their regular turbines.

