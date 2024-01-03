Polar bears forced to change diet

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesPolar bears forced to change dietTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesAnne-Sophie Brändlin03/01/2024March 1, 2024Polar bears are now spending more time hunting on land, eating berries and animal carcasses. Their familiar territory — sea ice — is melting, forcing them to move away from hunting seals and other prey. As a result, they're losing weight.https://p.dw.com/p/4d5KcAdvertisement