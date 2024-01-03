  1. Skip to content
Polar bears forced to change diet

Anne-Sophie Brändlin
March 1, 2024

Polar bears are now spending more time hunting on land, eating berries and animal carcasses. Their familiar territory — sea ice — is melting, forcing them to move away from hunting seals and other prey. As a result, they're losing weight.

