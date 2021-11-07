Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
It's the northernmost region of the planet.
And it's vastly important - geopolitically, for the global climate system, and for the plants and animals that depend on its icy ecosystems. Have a look at this automatically generated listing of DW content relating to the Arctic.
Oil is big business. It's an industry that employs an estimated 6 million people from Russia to Saudi Arabia to the US. But oil is a leading contributor to climate change and can lead to leaks and spills that pollute waterways and ecosystems. As the world gets more serious about shifting away from fossil fuels, the future for oil looks tenuous.