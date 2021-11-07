Visit the new DW website

Arctic

It's the northernmost region of the planet.

And it's vastly important - geopolitically, for the global climate system, and for the plants and animals that depend on its icy ecosystems. Have a look at this automatically generated listing of DW content relating to the Arctic.

Climate activists attend a protest organized by the COP26 Coalition in London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Inside Europe: All to play for in Glasgow 07.11.2021

A COP26 special edition with the voices of youth climate strikers, secular climate pilgrims and those at the frontlines of the climate crisis.
Woolly mammoths, artwork Woolly mammoths. Computer artwork of woolly mammoths (Mammuthus primigenius) and bison (Bison bison) in a snow-covered field. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY LEONELLOxCALVETTI/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F005/6937 Woolly Artwork Woolly Computer Artwork of Woolly Mammuthus primigenius and Bison Bison Bison in a Snow Covered Field PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY LEONELLOxCALVETTI SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F005

Biotech firm says it can resurrect extinct woolly mammoth 14.09.2021

The Colossal bioscience company claims CRISPR genetic technology can be used to de-extinct the animal, which died out in the Holocene epoch.

KRASNOYARSK TERRITORY, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 7, 2021: Russia s Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev is seen at an Emergencies Ministry field facility before emergency prevention drills in the Arctic zone in the town of Dudinka on Taymyr Peninsula, northern Siberia. The interagency research drills in the Arctic zone are to be held by the Emergencies Ministry on September 7-8 by order of the Russian President 12 possible emergency cases are to be worked out. Maxim Grigoryev/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS10F5E7

Russia: Emergencies minister dies during Arctic training drills 08.09.2021

The minister reportedly fell off a cliff into a mountainous river while trying to save a cameraman. The official had previously served in the security detail for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
27.7.2021***An undated handout image with a view of a tiny island off the coast of Greenland, discovered during the Leister Expedition, which they say is the world's northernmost point of land. Julian Charriere/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Danish scientists stumble upon world's northernmost island 28.08.2021

A team of researchers has come across the Earth's most northerly island. The discovery came about by chance, after a mix-up with satellite tracking.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 20.07.2021

Bezos Blasts Off - Dirty Money - Arctic Trade
waste oil barrels on the tundra outside Illulissat in Greenland with icebergs behind from the Sermeq Kujullaq or Illulissat Ice fjord. The Illulissat ice fjord is a Unesco world heritage site

Greenland stops oil and gas exploration, climate costs 'too high' 16.07.2021

Prospectors for new oil and gas reserves in Greenland can forget it: The arctic island government plans to stop issuing new licenses, saying it takes the "climate crisis seriously."

Titel: Faktencheck Serie Klimamythen zusätzliches Stichwort: Klimawandel zusätzliches Copyright: Marc Löricke

Fact check: Is half a degree of warming really such a big deal? 29.06.2021

Minimal temperature increases like 1.5 or 2 degrees Celcius might sound insignificant, but when it comes to our planet they can have a massive impact. DW looks at the facts.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Crude awakenings: Oil on the delta, spills in the Russian Arctic and revolts in the boardroom 24.06.2021

Oil is big business. It's an industry that employs an estimated 6 million people from Russia to Saudi Arabia to the US. But oil is a leading contributor to climate change and can lead to leaks and spills that pollute waterways and ecosystems. As the world gets more serious about shifting away from fossil fuels, the future for oil looks tenuous.
Ein Wissenschaftler deinstalltiert Sensoren von seinem Atmosphären-Messgerät, bevor es zurück an Bord gehievt wird. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Polarstern team warns Arctic may be past tipping point 15.06.2021

A research team that set sail for the Arctic has warned that the tipping point for irreversible global warming may have already been triggered.
November 18, 2020, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, AK, United States of America: Aerial view of the Sheenjek River valley and the Brooks Range at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Northeastern Alaska. The remote Arctic National Wildlife Refuge covers approximately 19.64 million acres of land and is the largest wilderness in the United States. (Credit Image: Â© Alexis Bonogofsky/Usfws/Planet Pix via ZUMA Wire

Biden administration halts oil exploration in Alaska's Arctic refuge 02.06.2021

The US government halted all petroleum activities in an Alaskan wildlife reserve pending an environmental review. The decision was hailed by environmental groups, but state officials vowed to contest it.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, gestures with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, during their joint press conference, following their meeting at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, May 17, 2021. Blinken is seeing Danish leaders as well as top officials from Greenland and the Faeroe Islands in Copenhagen on Monday before he heads to Iceland for an Arctic Council meeting that will be marked by his first face-to-face talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a time of significantly heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via Photo via AP)

Top US and Russian diplomats 19.05.2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met his Russian opposite number Sergei Lavrov for the first time at an Arctic Council meeting in Iceland. Ties between the two nations have been strained in recent months.
FILE - In an Aug, 16, 2005 file photo, an iceberg melts in Kulusuk, Greenland near the arctic circle. A new report finds permafrost in the Arctic is thawing faster than ever before. The annual report card released Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, also finds water is warming and sea ice is melting at the fastest pace in 1,500 years at the top of the world. (AP Photo/John McConnico, File) |

Melting ice: What's the big deal? 30.04.2021

Global heating might be melting the planet's glaciers and ice sheets, but can't we simply avoid rising seas and run for the hills?
DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion abgelegene Orte Buch englisch

The remotest place that you have ever visited 26.04.2021

We asked you to tell us the name of the remotest place that you have ever visited. Find out here whether your name was picked in the draw for the Euromaxx book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss."
Verkehrsschild auf Spitzbergen, Norwegen: Warnung vor Eisbären. Text „Gjelder hele Svalbard“ – „Gilt für ganz Spitzbergen“

In the realm of the polar bear 14.04.2021

Halfway between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole lies Longyearbyen. The small settlement on Spitsbergen is the northernmost in Europe — and our part six of the series "Extreme Places."
ARKHANGELSK REGION, RUSSIA - MARCH 30, 2021: A Polar bear with an ear tag is seen on Franz Joseph Land in the Arctic Ocean during the Umka 2021 expedition organised by the Russian Geographical Society. Taking part in the expedition are experts from Russian Arctic National Park, the N.N. Zubov State Oceanographic Institute, and institutes and research centres of the Russian Academy of Sciences: the Geophysical Survey Federal Research Centre, the Schmidt Institute of Physics of the Earth, the A.N. Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution, and the Melnikov Permafrost Institute. The expedition, which started in mid March 2021, aims to carry out comprehensive research and monitor the local polar bear population and assess the impact of climate change, and to create an instrumental base for studying the active geological structures of Franz Joseph Land. Franz Joseph Land is a Russian archipelago, which consists of 192 islands and covers an area of 16,134 square kilometers. Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change 12.04.2021

Russian scientists are on a research expedition to assess the effects of climate change on Arctic wildlife. A particular focus is on polar bears, who are among the animals most vulnerable to global warming.
A battle over Greenland's rich oil, gas and mineral deposits is heating up, as global warming melts ice and exposes untapped reserves. Greenlanders are struggling to balance economic growth and environmental protection.

The battle over Greenland's untapped natural resources 09.04.2021

A fight over Greenland's rich oil, gas and mineral deposits is raging, as global warming melts ice and exposes rich reserves. Now Greenlanders are struggling to balance economic growth and environmental protection.

