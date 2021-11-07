Crude awakenings: Oil on the delta, spills in the Russian Arctic and revolts in the boardroom

Oil is big business. It's an industry that employs an estimated 6 million people from Russia to Saudi Arabia to the US. But oil is a leading contributor to climate change and can lead to leaks and spills that pollute waterways and ecosystems. As the world gets more serious about shifting away from fossil fuels, the future for oil looks tenuous.