 The remotest place that you have ever visited | Lifestyle | DW | 26.04.2021

Lifestyle

The remotest place that you have ever visited

We asked you to tell us the name of the remotest place that you have ever visited. Find out here whether your name was picked in the draw for the Euromaxx book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss."

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion abgelegene Orte Buch englisch

The Svalbard archipelago is midway between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole. Longyearbyen is the main settlement on Spitsbergen, the archipelago’s largest island. Living conditions are harsh. Summer temperatures reach highs of around 6 degrees Celsius, thawing the ground. The rest of the year it’s freezing cold. But the remote polar region draws people from all over the world who come to see its glaciers, fjords, polar bears, whales and northern lights. 

Lots of people have written in to tell us about the remotest place that they have ever visited. We would like to say a big thanks to all of them!

You can find out more about Longyearbyen and Spitsbergen in our Euromaxx publication "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss".

Everyone who wrote in had a chance of winning a copy of the new Euromaxx book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss". G.J. Harlaar from the Netherlands was selected in our prize draw. The remotest place that they had visited was: Papua New Guinea - Bougainville - Anewa Bay

Congratulations!

Europe's northernmost town  

