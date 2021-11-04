Visit the new DW website

Norway

The Kingdom of Norway lies on the Scandinavian Peninsula and is not part of the European Union.

It shares a long eastern border with Sweden, but it is also bordered by Finland and Russia to the north-east. Norway is one of the original states of Europe and the third-oldest European kingdom formed after the English and the French monarchies. This page collates DW's latest content related to Norway.

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier besucht die Insel Utøya. Bei dem Sommerlager der sozialdemokratischen Arbeiderpartiet Norwegens wurden hier am 22. Juli 2011 69 Menschen bei einem Anschlag des Rechtsextremisten Breivik ermordet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Utoya now a 'place of hope,' German president says 04.11.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has praised young people who continue to attend political youth camps on the Norwegian island where a deadly far-right terror attack happened.
April 2, 2017 - Hatzor Airbase, Israel - A Patriot missile launcher is exhibited at Hatzor Airbase. The Israeli Air Force ceremoniously marked the operational integration of David's Sling Air Defense System developed under supervision of Israel's Defense Ministry and the US Missile Defense Agency by Israels Rafael and US Raytheon. Davids Sling, a missile defense system capable of defending against large caliber rockets, short range ballistic missiles, guided projectiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and drones with ranges between 65 and 125 miles able to destroy incoming threats over enemy territory, takes it place between the Arrow 3 missile batteries and Iron Dome |

Norway's largest pension fund divests from 14 arms firms 04.11.2021

KLP has stopped investing in companies with ties to nuclear and regular arms production. It's not the first time the fund has made such a move on humanitarian grounds.
Handout photo - Norway's beach handball players were each fined 150 euros for wearing shorts rather than the required bikini bottoms. The team wore thigh-length elastic shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in Bulgaria on Sunday July 18, 2021 to protest against the regulation bikini-bottom design that the sport's Norwegian federation president called embarrassing. Photo by Norwegian Handball Federation via ABACAPRESS.COM

Handball federation changes rules following women's bikini scandal 01.11.2021

The International Handball Federation said women can wear "short tight pants" following an outcry over uniform rules. The move comes after the Norwegian team was fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

Personen stehen vor Blumen und Kerzen, die in Gedenken an die Opfer niedergelegt wurden. Nach der Gewalttat mit fünf Toten in der norwegischen Kleinstadt Kongsberg kann die Polizei einen terroristischen Hintergrund nicht ausschließen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Kongsberg attack: Norwegian police cast doubt on Islamist motive 16.10.2021

Norwegian investigators have now said they believe mental illness was the main factor in the deadly bow-and-arrow attack. The Danish man suspected of the crime is currently in a secure medical facility.
Police investigate an arrow stuck in a wall after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said. (Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP)

Fact check: How one man was wrongly accused in Kongsberg attack 16.10.2021

A man kills five people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg. Soon afterwards, people are tweeting details of the man they claim to be the perpetrator. The international media pounce on the story — but it's a fake.
An arrow is left in a wall at the scene where a man armed with bow killed several people before he was arrested by police in Kongsberg, Norway, on October 13, 2021. - A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others in the southeastern town of Kongsberg in Norway on October 13, 2021, police said, adding they had arrested the suspect. We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed in this episode, local police official Oyvind Aas told a news conference. The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved. - Norway OUT (Photo by Terje Bendiksby / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by TERJE BENDIKSBY/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Norway: Bow-and-arrow attacker handed over to health services 15.10.2021

The man who confessed to killing five people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg is suspected to have had mental health issues. A full psychiatric evaluation has begun but will likely take months to complete.

14.10.2021 A police forensic enters a local past a Norwegian policeman standing guards outside during investigations after a man armed with a bow and arrows killed 5 people before being arrested by police in Kongsberg, on October 14, 2021. - A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and wounded two others in southeastern Norway on October 13, 2021, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspect. The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town centre of Kongsberg, was unknown but police said terrorism could not yet be ruled out. - Norway OUT (Photo by Terje Bendiksby / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by TERJE BENDIKSBY/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Norway: Authorities say bow and arrow attack appears to be act of terror 14.10.2021

Norway's security service has said a bow and arrow attack that killed five people was likely an act of terrorism. Authorities said the suspect had recently converted to Islam and may have become radicalized.

13.09.2021 Labor leader Jonas Gahr Støre holds a bouquet of red roses at the Labor Party's election vigil for the 2021 parliamentary elections at the People's House in Oslo, Norway on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The center-left bloc headed to a victory in Norway's elections Monday as official projections pointed to the governing Conservatives losing power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry. (Javad Parsa/NTB via AP)

Norway election: Conservative PM concedes after left-wing opposition victory 13.09.2021

Norway's center-left opposition parties have won a majority of seats in parliament, with conservative PM Erna Solberg conceding defeat.

The three candidates for Norway's prime minister Erna Solberg from the Conservatives, Jonas Gahr Stoere from Labour Party and Trygve Slagsvold Vedum from the Centre Party attend a debate in central Oslo, Norway August 9, 2021. Picture taken August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

Norway election: Voters weigh future with less oil wealth 12.09.2021

Norway's two-day election began Sunday, with many voters concerned about how the oil-rich nation can give up its addiction to fossil fuels. For some, being the world's fastest adopter of electric vehicles isn't enough.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 09.09.2021 09.09.2021

Young climate activists in Berlin on hunger strike in a bid to force change - Turkey and the Taliban: what's at stake in the talks - Social care in the UK: who should be paying for it? - A spot of home-flavoured cooking - Change and resistance of change: election time in Norway and Russia - A flying papal visit to Hungary - Six years after the Paris Bataclan attacks survivors struggle to move on
27.7.2021***An undated handout image with a view of a tiny island off the coast of Greenland, discovered during the Leister Expedition, which they say is the world's northernmost point of land. Julian Charriere/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Danish scientists stumble upon world's northernmost island 28.08.2021

A team of researchers has come across the Earth's most northerly island. The discovery came about by chance, after a mix-up with satellite tracking.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 26.08.2021 26.08.2021

A special focus on traditions around Europe including: A ride on a horse-drawn carriage in Vienna, Italian pasta made the old fashioned way, the symbolism of traditional Norwegian dress and a Czech tradition that’s…fake! Plus: we’ll go dumpster diving in an episode of On The Green Fence.
FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms. Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts. At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.” (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Singer Pink offers to pay 'sexist' clothing fine for Norway's beach handball team 26.07.2021

The American singer has offered to pay the €1,500 fine incurred by Norway's beach handball team for breaking uniform regulations. The team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships in Bulgaria.
ARCHIV - A file photo dated 24 July 2011 shows Norwegian flags, flowers and candles commemorating the victims of the attacks placed in front of the Domkirke church in central Oslo, Norway. Photo: EPA/ROALD BERIT/NORWAY OUT (zu dpa-Themenpaket «2. Jahrestag des Doppelanschlags von Oslo und Utøya» vom 19.07.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Norway mourns victims of worst-ever terror attack 10 years on 22.07.2021

The bomb and shooting attacks by a far-right extremist have been described as the Nordic country's worst peacetime violence. Later on Thursday, Norway will come to a standstill to remember those who died.
Baltic Pipe. Energinet. Sdr Stenderup. Byggeplads.

Baltic Pipe delay to push Poland back into Russia's arms 21.07.2021

Copenhagen's decision to withdraw a permit for the Danish section of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Poland to Norway could mean Warsaw remains a buyer of Russian gas. That was not part of the plan.
31/03/2021. London, United Kingdom. Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss chairs a call with her G7 counterparts in the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office ., Credit:Simon Dawson / Avalon

UK strikes trade deal with Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein 04.06.2021

The post-Brexit deal between the UK and other non-EU nations will slash tariffs and replace provisional agreements. Britain is Norway's largest trade partner.
