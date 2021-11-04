Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Kingdom of Norway lies on the Scandinavian Peninsula and is not part of the European Union.
It shares a long eastern border with Sweden, but it is also bordered by Finland and Russia to the north-east. Norway is one of the original states of Europe and the third-oldest European kingdom formed after the English and the French monarchies. This page collates DW's latest content related to Norway.
A special focus on traditions around Europe including: A ride on a horse-drawn carriage in Vienna, Italian pasta made the old fashioned way, the symbolism of traditional Norwegian dress and a Czech tradition that’s…fake! Plus: we’ll go dumpster diving in an episode of On The Green Fence.
The American singer has offered to pay the €1,500 fine incurred by Norway's beach handball team for breaking uniform regulations. The team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships in Bulgaria.