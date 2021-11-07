Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As part of the climate and weather, wind is always blowing somewhere. It can be harnessed for energy.
The force of the wind can be transformed into electricity, providing a reliable source of renewable energy - when the sun isn't shining. But development of wind power faces many challenges, least among them the size of required infrastructure.
On this week's show, we have stories of environmental concerns colliding with symbols of cultural importance. We venture to the spot in Italy where marble for Michelangelo's sculptures once came from. Controversy is also stirring on some mountains in Greece, as wind turbines anger locals. And we hear from a journalist who tracked an endangered leopard through war-ravaged territory.
We talk about the IPCC's grave warning to the world and why we urgently need clean energy alternatives, hear of solar success in Brazil's favelas, travel to one of Georgia's longest rivers where hydropower is clashing with precious wildlife habitats, and listen to Texans on how they feel about wind power picking up in the oil state.
Greece promotes alternative energy sources to achieve its climate goals by 2030, for example via wind power plants. But residents on the Aegean islands are furious, particularly on the island of Amorgos. The island is seen as something of a hidden gem for visitors who dislike mass tourism. Now locals are concerned the project will result in lasting environmental damage.