Wind power

As part of the climate and weather, wind is always blowing somewhere. It can be harnessed for energy.

The force of the wind can be transformed into electricity, providing a reliable source of renewable energy - when the sun isn't shining. But development of wind power faces many challenges, least among them the size of required infrastructure.

Climate activists attend a protest organized by the COP26 Coalition in London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Inside Europe: All to play for in Glasgow 07.11.2021

A COP26 special edition with the voices of youth climate strikers, secular climate pilgrims and those at the frontlines of the climate crisis.
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 03.11.2021

Green Finance or Greenwashing? - Turbine Technology - A380 Returns
Hywind Scotland, the worlds first floating wind farm, operated by Equinor

Equinor's ocean-going floating wind turbines 03.11.2021

Wind power is one of the major sustainable solutions for power production in the climate crisis. Now Equinor has shown output is better and more sustainable on the high seas, opening up entirely new possibilities.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Up in the mountains: Persian leopards, Carrara's marble and Greek cultural heritage 21.10.2021

On this week's show, we have stories of environmental concerns colliding with symbols of cultural importance. We venture to the spot in Italy where marble for Michelangelo's sculptures once came from. Controversy is also stirring on some mountains in Greece, as wind turbines anger locals. And we hear from a journalist who tracked an endangered leopard through war-ravaged territory.
Windkraftanlage in Uruguay. Das Land produziert mehr als 90% seines Stroms aus erneuerbarer Energie. Dafür bildet das Land spezielle Ingenieure aus. Rechte: sind gegeben

Uruguay leads green energy charge in Latin America 14.10.2021

Over the past 10 years, Uruguay has gone from being dependent on fossil fuel imports for power to a renewable energy pioneer. How did the country do it?
CopenHill, Müllverbrennungsanlage und künstlicher Skihang, Ski fahren mit Blick auf den Øresund, 90 Meter hoch und 400 Meter lange Piste auf Kunstrasen, Kopenhagen, Dänemark,

Denmark eyes Germany among top wind farm clients 09.10.2021

Denmark is expecting Germany to be a key market for its green energy. "Germany will need all the renewable energy it can get," Denmark's environment minister said.
Braunkohlekraftwerk Neurath, Bloecke F und G, groesste Kraftwerk in Deutschland, Deutschland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Grevenbroich | Neurath Power Station, BoA 2 and 3, largest power station in Germany, Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, Grevenbroich

European energy prices skyrocket amid gas crunch 16.09.2021

Europe is teetering on the edge of an energy crisis as prices skyrocket across the continent. Governments are stepping in to curtail prices, fearing the growing burden on households will threaten the economic recovery.
Wasserdampf aus den Kühltürmen des Braunkohlekraftwerks Jänschwalde der Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG (LEAG). Die Braunkohle wird im nahen Tagebau Jänschwalde gefördert. Das Braunkohlekraftwerk soll bis Ende 2028 vom Netz gehen. Bereits 2025 soll Block A stillgelegt werden.

Germany: Coal tops wind as primary electricity source 13.09.2021

In the first half of 2021, coal shot up as the biggest contributor to Germany's electric grid, while wind power dropped to its lowest level since 2018. Officials say the weather is partly to blame.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

'Reality check': IPCC and phasing out fossil fuels 12.08.2021

We talk about the IPCC's grave warning to the world and why we urgently need clean energy alternatives, hear of solar success in Brazil's favelas, travel to one of Georgia's longest rivers where hydropower is clashing with precious wildlife habitats, and listen to Texans on how they feel about wind power picking up in the oil state.
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 04.08.2021

Germany needs to build up wind energy, study shows - Siemens Energy reports Q3 loss of €307m - Thai businesses suffer under new infection wave

ARCHIV - Eine Siemens-Windkraftanlage, aufgenommen im dänischen Aalbort am 15.08.2007. Foto: Jürgen Winzeck/Siemens (zu dpa Spanische Gamesa gibt grünes Licht für Windkraft-Deal mit Siemens) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Despite steady breeze German offshore wind farms stall 04.08.2021

Siemens Gamesa was meant to be a company growth driver. It makes wind turbine generators. Yet despite ambitious renewable energy goals, authorities are reticent when it comes to issuing new permits.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 04.08.2021

Siemens Energy reports Q3 loss of €307m - Germany needs to build up wind energy, study shows - Questions remain a year after deadly Beirut blast

Hier verdichten. Unterkannte des Fotos bitte die Hofanlage. Rechter Rand vom Bild die grüne Biogasanlage. Im Hintergrund sieht man dann die Windanlagen links Sprakebüll: Landwirtschaftlicher Betrieb, Biogasanlage und Firmensitz von Sonnenenergie Andresen GmbH. Im Hintergrund Wind und Solarparks von Sprakebüll Stichwörter: Sprakebüll, Solarenergie; Photovoltaik, Fotovoltaik Quelle: SEA, Rechtefrei

Sprakebüll: A German village embraces a solar future 02.08.2021

While Germany mulls over better solutions for a climate-friendly future, one northern village has already made the transition. And its residents say the benefits are worth every penny. DW pays a visit to Sprakebüll.
08. Juni 2021, Parque Eólico Matafongo,Dom Rep. Doch die erneuerbaren Energien sind auf dem Vormarsch: Neun große Windparks gibt es mittlerweile unter anderem. Hier im Windpark Matafongo laufen 17 Turbinen. Bei schweren Hurrikanes schalten sie sich von selber ab. Declaration: “I hereby declare that I took this photograph and am giving DW the right to use it online, including social media. In case the picture was taken by a third party, I do hold the rights to this image and DW is entitled to use it online and in social media.”

Making the switch to renewable energy in the Dominican Republic 01.07.2021

The Dominican Republic in the Caribbean is still heavily dependent on fossil fuels. But a push is underway to increase the use of wind and solar — and to convince critics that it's a good idea.

Lawsuit against windpark on Greek island Amorgos 13.05.2021

Greece promotes alternative energy sources to achieve its climate goals by 2030, for example via wind power plants. But residents on the Aegean islands are furious, particularly on the island of Amorgos. The island is seen as something of a hidden gem for visitors who dislike mass tourism. Now locals are concerned the project will result in lasting environmental damage.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China's Foreign Minister at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. - China's actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday at the opening of a two-day meeting with Chinese counterparts in Alaska. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

China, US to set up joint working group on climate change — report 20.03.2021

After reportedly testy meetings in Alaska, the official Xinhua news agency said China and the US will cooperate on tackling climate change. China leads the world in wind energy.
