Boko Haram militants terrorize farmers in Nigeria

CrimeNigeriaBoko Haram militants terrorize farmers in NigeriaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeNigeriaChristine Mhundwa09/05/2024September 5, 2024Boko Haram militants have been terrorizing farmers in northeastern Nigeria, stealing crops and kidnapping agricultural workers for ransom. As DW's Christine Mhundwa reports from Borno State, the violence is exacerbating food shortages in the region.https://p.dw.com/p/4kKfu