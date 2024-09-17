  1. Skip to content
Food SecurityGhana

Pearl millet - Making a great grain even better

Maxwell Suuk | Wolf Gebhardt
September 17, 2024

Pearl millet can be a life saver across Africa’s savanna regions at this time of year, while farmers wait to harvest other crops. It’s nutritious, resilient to extreme weather and grows fast. How can its potential be maximized?

Portait photo of Maxwell Suuk
Maxwell Suuk Maxwell is a DW reporter based in Tamale, Northern Ghana.