Alternative fish farming: good for the fish and environment?

Nature and EnvironmentNorwayAlternative fish farming: good for the fish and environment?Nature and EnvironmentNorwayChristian Pricelius08/14/2024August 14, 2024Conventional salmon farms have come under fire for using inappropriate feed and keeping them in pens where they suffer from parasite infestation. In Norway, which supplies over 50% of global production, a farm has taken a more responsible approach. https://p.dw.com/p/4jNzz