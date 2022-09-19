 How to protect soil from future drought and heat waves | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 21.09.2022

Environment

How to protect soil from future drought and heat waves

Healthy soil is critical for global food security as well as the thousands of species that call it home. So, what can be done to protect it in the face of drought and intensifying heat?

Plant emerging from dry ground in Australia

An inch of nutrient-rich topsoil can take hundreds of years to develop

Soil is easy to overlook as the dirt on our shoes, the realm of gardeners and farmers and nothing much to do with anyone else. But it is, of course, vital to our survival. As without soil, growing food becomes a problem. 

A mixture of mineral and organic waste that teems with minute life, soil is complex matter. An inch of nutrient-rich topsoil, so integral to productive agricultural land, can take hundreds of years to develop. But it takes far less time to become dried out and potentially eroded as a result of drought — such as the one that has held Europe in its grip this summer.

"What we are seeing is that now droughts are becoming so intense, and the soil erosion is also becoming more intense," said Lizeth Vasconez Navas, a researcher at the University of Hamburg's Institute of Soil Science. 

While it might be counterintuitive after months of little rain, a heavy downpour is not necessarily a blessing for farmers. Certain soils, especially those containing clay, can become so dry that they are no longer able to effectively absorb water, so when the rains do fall, the water ends up flowing over the soil, washing away tons of earth and valuable nutrients, and potentially leading to flash flooding.

 

 

Nicole Wellbrock, a soil expert from the Thünen Institute for Forest Ecosystems, northeast of Berlin says climate change has made sudden, extreme rain showers more common and the right sort of precipitation rarer. "We would actually need long, steady rainfall, which seeps in slowly and moistens the soil."

So how can soil be protected?

To prevent dried out soils from being lost to erosion, experts say it's crucial to establish new ground cover as quickly as possible.

Quick-growing plants can help prevent further soil loss while helping to replenish lost nutrients by fixing nitrogen in the soil.

These "cover crops" such as legumes, wheat, oat and barley can act as sort of a natural shield, slowing evaporation and retaining moisture while reducing temperature at ground level.

Farmer looking at crops in Italy

Hot and dry conditions have taken their toll on Europe's farms this summer

They can replenish the health of the soil over time by controlling erosion, suppressing weeds and pests, stabilizing root systems and increasing organic matter, according to a 2021 report from The Council on Energy, Environment and Water, an Indian nonprofit research institution. 

Another way of retaining soil moisture is by applying a layer of mulch — ideally in the form of a plant-based green waste compost — to its surface, said Lynda Deeks, senior research fellow in soil science at Cranfield University in the UK. "Over time it will actually be incorporated into the soil and so increase organic matter."

Biological activity in the earth lessens in extreme heat

Soil moisture is also important for the underground animal kingdom.

"When it gets so dry and so hot, microorganisms stop their activity," said Nicole Wellbrock, a soil expert from the Thünen Institute for Forest Ecosystems, northeast of Berlin. Without the input of organisms like the nematode, for example, she said the nutrient cycling system — which gives plants what they need to grow — slows.

An earthworm in the soil

Extreme temperatures can bring life underground to a halt

And it's not just microscopic life. "When it becomes dry, earthworms naturally go into a state called estivation — they effectively go to sleep," said Roy Nielsen, a soil ecologist based at the James Hutton Institute in Dundee, Scotland. Earthworms then stop adding organic matter and aerating the soil which also reduces the capacity for water drainage.

Bringing trees back to farmland

Vasconez Navas of the University of Hamburg says we should "look back at nature"  to help ecosystems and soils to regenerate after long periods of stress. One nature-inspired solution is agroforestry, which sees trees planted among traditional cropland.

Wellbrock of the Thünen Institute said trees generally don't coexist with farmers' fields in places like Germany. "In the past, they were actually removed as part of the agricultural reforms, because of course that was arable land, and [farmers] favored large, uniform areas," she said.

Person digging depressions into the soil in Tanzania

Farmers in Tanzania and Kenya are finding success with low-tech solutions

Trees don't only help control erosion and evaporation and create shade, they can also help revitalize drought-damaged soils.

Certain tree species, known as fertilizer trees, take nitrogen from the air and deposit it in the soil through their roots and falling leaves. This helps farmers improve soil fertility with a low-cost alternative to industrial fertilizers. In Malawi, Zambia, Burkina Faso and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, these trees are helping to double or triple the yields of maize, a key food staple.

Low-tech solutions and inspiration from ancient civilizations

In rural areas of Tanzania and Kenya, village communities are using a low-tech method to fight desertification.

Their technique involves digging semicircular depressions, known as "bunds," into the ground which collect water when it rains, preventing it from evaporating quickly from the scorched soil. Grass seeds are then sown into these bunds which, as they germinate, limit soil erosion and lower the ground temperature. 

Japanese rice paddy fields

Terraced agriculture is making a comback in Japan and Italy

A growing, global community of conservationists are looking to the past for solutions by restoring terraces among neglected farmlands. Terraces date back to the Bronze Age and can be found in sites such as Machu Picchu in Peru. Their successive sloped planes — resembling steps cut into the earth — limit soil erosion by preventing runoff. This form of agriculture, which failed to compete large-scale cultivation during the 20th century, is now making a comeback in places like Italy and Japan.

While a range of options exist for helping to ensure soil productivity, the variety of ecosystems, soil composition and range of conditions means there's no panacea for optimal soil health. Particularly in the face of climate change. 

That said, one of the best strategies for ensuring soil can deal with weather extremes is to aim for minimum disturbance, said UK expert Deeks. Organisms in the earth help create pathways that glue earth together while opening pore spaces for water and air, key for ensuring it can absorb rain. "The less we do to the soil, the better," she said. 

Edited by:Tamsin Walker 

  • Women carry water canisters over rough dry ground in Ethiopia

    Climate crisis: A world lacking water

    Famine risk on the Horn of Africa

    Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are currently experiencing their worst drought in over 40 years after successive failed rainy seasons. The dry conditions have led to a severe food security issue in the region, with 22 million people at risk of starvation. More than 1 million people have been forced to leave their homes during the drought, which is expected to continue for months.

  • Yangtze River in China with dry exposed river bed

    Climate crisis: A world lacking water

    Yangtze River dries up

    The riverbeds of the world's third-longest river are now exposed during China's record-breaking drought. Low water levels are having an impact on shipping and hydropower, with electricity from the Three Gorges Dam down 40% from last year. In an effort to limit electricity use, some shopping malls are reducing opening hours and factories are rationing power.

  • Water buffalos in a marsh in Iraq

    Climate crisis: A world lacking water

    Rainfall a rarity in Iraq

    Iraq, classified as particularly vulnerable to climate change and desertification, is battling its third successive year of drought. Vast areas of the country's southern marshlands, a UNESCO World Heritage site because of their biodiversity and ancient history, have now dried up. The ongoing drought has contributed to a 17% contraction of its agricultural sector over the past year.

  • A long-sunk boat stands vertical on the dry Lake Mead in the United States

    Climate crisis: A world lacking water

    Water restrictions in the United States

    The Colorado River and its reservoirs run low after over two decades of drought — believed to be the worst in more than 1,000 years. The iconic river flows through the southwest of the United States and into Mexico, supplying millions of people and vast areas of farmland. Below-average rainfall has led to increasing restrictions on water use, including limiting outdoor watering in Los Angeles.

  • People walking across Loire riverbed

    Climate crisis: A world lacking water

    47% of Europe under threat of drought

    Europe has seen intense heat waves, little rain and wildfires. Almost half of the continent is now threatened by drought — which experts believe could be the worst in 500 years. Major rivers including the Rhine, Po and Loire have dwindled, and low water levels have had an impact on the transport of goods and energy production. Dry, hot conditions have baked European farmland and wilted crops.

  • Man walks across a parched Hyde Park in London

    Climate crisis: A world lacking water

    Hosepipe bans in UK

    Several parts of England were officially moved into drought status in August after the country experienced its driest July since 1935. Authorities also registered Britain's hottest temperature ever on July 19, at 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.3 F) — and over a quarter of river flows were classified as exceptionally low. A number of hosepipe bans are being rolled out during August across the country.

  • Prehistoric stone circle in Spain

    Climate crisis: A world lacking water

    Spain's prehistoric past uncovered

    During Europe's summer of extreme weather, Spain has been particularly hard-hit by drought and heatwaves. The conditions have helped fuel the intense wildfires that have forced thousands of people to evacuate across the country and burned over 280,000 hectares (700,000 acres) of land. Receding water levels at one dam revealed a prehistoric stone circle — dubbed the "Spanish Stonehenge."

  • Great Green Wall Project in Senegal

    Climate crisis: A world lacking water

    Adapting to a drier world

    From Tokyo to Cape Town, many countries and cities are adapting to cope with increasingly dry and hot conditions. And the solutions don't necessarily need to be high-tech. In Senegal, farmers are planting circular gardens that allow roots to grow inward, trapping precious water in the region's rare downpours. In Chile and Morocco, people use nets to capture water from fog.

  • Scrubby fynbos vegetation in Cape Town, South Africa

    Climate crisis: A world lacking water

    Cities fight to stay hydrated

    After Cape Town, South Africa, narrowly avoided running out of water in 2018, the city introduced measures to combat drought. One solution has been to remove invasive species such as pine and eucalyptus, which soak up much more water than native plants like the fynbos shrub. The nature-based approach has helped save billions of liters of water.

    Author: Holly Young


Soil — dull and dirty? Think again …

To mark World Soil Day, we’re taking a look at the humble resource beneath our feet that nourishes entire ecosystems and keeps the world fed.  

13.09.2021 A bee flies over a cosmos flower at a park in Seoul, South Korea, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

How to help heat-stressed bees and protect global food supply 19.09.2022

Plants struggle to produce nectar and pollen during heatwaves, limiting the pollinating power of bees or butterflies. Researchers are finding ways for agriculture to adjust to a hotter world.

14/07/2022 Sevilla Ein Mann kühlt sich im zentralen Brunnen auf der Plaza de España in Sevilla ab. Die Sommermonate Juni bis August waren in Europa so warm wie noch nie seit Beginn der Aufzeichnungen. (zu dpa «Europa erlebte 2022 wärmsten je gemessenen Sommer») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Europe records hottest summer ever in 2022, says climate monitor 08.09.2022

The EU's climate monitor said the average temperatures from June to August topped the previous record that was set in 2021.

29.08.2022 Förster Peter Wohlleben

How to rescue the German forest 10.09.2022

Climate change and drought are threatening the existence of Germany's forests, which are at the very core of the country's sociocultural identity. But the most famous forest ranger says there is hope.