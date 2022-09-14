  1. Skip to content
Martin Kuebler

Senior editor with DW for more than 10 years in Bonn, Germany and in Brussels. Previously worked as a journalist in Toronto, Prague and Budapest

Martin Kuebler is originally from Waterloo, Canada, and has more than two decades of editorial experience. He has lived in Europe since 2006, reporting from Central Europe and Belgium.

Martin has been with DW since 2010, working as an editor first in Bonn, Germany and then as an editor and reporter based in Brussels.

He was born and raised in Canada, where he studied English literature, communication studies and journalism. After starting his media career in Toronto, he moved to Europe in 2006. From Prague and Budapest, he reported on urban issues, the construction sector and the repercussions of the 2008 financial crisis. His current focus is explaining environmental issues, and investigating innovative climate solutions.

Martin speaks English, German and French, and has some knowledge of Dutch.

Featured stories by Martin Kuebler

People walk under an orange sky in the city of Kemerovo, Russia, next to the silhouette of a cross, as smog hangs over the city in the background and factories with smokestacks are seen in the distance

Fossil fuel ban would save lives, say global health groups

Air pollution linked to carbon emissions causes millions of deaths every year — and almost no one is spared.
Nature and Environment
September 14, 2022
People take a stroll in the river bed of the Waal

Can rivers and lakes recover from drought?

Climate change will only make things worse for aquatic ecosystems. But allowing nature to take back control can help.
Nature and Environment
August 22, 2022
Water laps the bottom level of four homes in Harbor Island, South Carolina

Rising water pushes planned migration

Instead of trying to prolong the inevitable move caused by rising sea levels, some communities are already adapting.
Nature and Environment
July 4, 2022
Stories by Martin Kuebler

A massive, dark storm cloud moves over a green field in Bavaria

How climate change is shifting the water cycle

How climate change is shifting the water cycle

Intense monsoons and drought have one thing in common: the water cycle. Climate change is disrupting this vital system.
Nature and Environment
October 10, 2022
Plant emerging from dry ground in Australia

Climate-proofing the world's soil

Climate-proofing the world's soil

Heat waves and drought are intensifying. What can be done to keep our soils healthy?
Nature and Environment
September 21, 2022
A man in blue harvests rooibos plants

What is biopiracy?

What is biopiracy?

Developing countries are trying to get rich nations to share the profits from discoveries based on their biodiversity.
Nature and Environment
June 20, 2022
A coal power plant spewing a huge cloud of smoke, overshadowing a row of wind turbines

World misses the mark on green COVID recovery

World misses the mark on green COVID recovery

Governments pledged to come out of COVID with a green focus. But we may have missed a "historic chance" for renewables.
Nature and Environment
June 15, 2022
An Indian schoolgirl carries empty plastic vessels to fetch water from a shared tap

Learning to live with water scarcity

Learning to live with water scarcity

In many parts of the world now facing drought and water shortage, cities and countries are learning to adapt.
Nature and Environment
June 1, 2022
A firefighter stands on a fire truck, silhouetted against an orange sky

Will war limit Russia's firefighting response?

Will war limit Russia's firefighting response?

Siberia's forests are already ablaze. But with Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, the emergency response could suffer.
Nature and Environment
May 11, 2022
