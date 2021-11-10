Visit the new DW website

Europe

Europe is the third-most populous continent on the planet, home to an estimated population in the region of three-quarters of a billion people. The continent stretches beyond the borders of the 29-member European Union.

Much of DW's coverage focuses on political, economic and cultural affairs on the European continent. If "Europe" made our list of keywords in our recent content, then that item will appear in the list below.

HOLD FOR STORY JORDAN RESENTING REFUGEES BY KARIN LAUB - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 photo, Jordanian volunteer Dunya Shawaqfeh, 59, teaches sewing to a Jordanian woman at a charity in the town of Mafraq on the Syrian border. Shawaqfeh feels resentment toward the newcomers who she says have taken job and housing opportunities from her family, but also helps them at her charity because she feels empathy for the war victims who are essentially neighbors with the same culture and religion. (AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh) |

Refugee women face 'double disadvantage' in search for jobs 10.11.2021

Only about 45% of refugee women in Europe are employed, a study by Economist Impact has found. Language barriers and cultural impediments are part of a set of problems, says Jonathan Birdwell, one of the authors.
ARCHIV - 16.08.2018, Frankreich, Cahors: Dänemarks Königin Margrethe II. lächelt während einer Pressekonferenz in ihrer Residenz in Südfrankreich, dem Chateau de Cais. (zu dpa Runder Geburtstag mitten in der Krise - Königin Margrethe II. wird 80) Foto: Fred Lancelot/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

World's coolest queen: Margrethe of Denmark 10.11.2021

She is close to the people, paints, designs costumes and sets — and is also the Queen of Denmark. More on Margrethe II, who is in Germany for a state visit.
ITALY. Naples. 1948. Three teenagers smoking. ****Titel: Children of Europe by Chim. Achtung, beschränkte Bildrechte. Die Bilder der BG Children of Europe von Culture Online dürfen nur für diese BG genutzt werden, nicht für andere Inhalte der DW. Die BG Children of Europe darf aber in die anderen Online-Sprachen der DW adaptiert und auf dw.com veröffentlicht werden. Die Bildrechte für die Online-Nutzung sind begrenzt bis 31.12.2021. Die Bilder dürfen nicht auf Social Media genutzt und nicht an Dritte oder Partner weitergegeben werden. Dadurch entstehende Kosten müsste die verursachende Redaktion tragen. Kontakt für Fragen: klaudia.prevezanos@dw.com.****

David Seymour: Magnum founder and human rights photographer 10.11.2021

With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. His portraits were also famous. He was killed 65 years ago, during an assignment.
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.

How will EU react to Poland-Belarus border crisis? 09.11.2021

Amid an escalating crisis at Poland's border with Belarus, the European Union is planning new sanctions against the Belarusian regime.
Two large royal statues of the Kingdom of Dahomey, at R: Royal bochio half-man half-shark statue of King Behanzin, attributed to Sossa Dede or Houeglo family, Benin, Abomey (1890-1894) and at L: half-man half-lion of King Glele attributed to Sossa Dede, Benin, Abonney (1858-1889) are displayed during the exhibition Restitution of 26 works from the royal treasury in Abomey at the Quai Branly museum before a ceremony to mark the return of 26 artworks of the Kingdom of Dahomey to Benin, in Paris, France, October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France hands back looted artifacts to Benin 09.11.2021

French forces stole the artifacts from the West African nation amid a bloody colonial takeover. After over a century, the items are finally heading home.
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi migrants talk to NGO Grupa Granica's representatives as they are surrounded by border guards and police officers after they crossed the Belarusian-Polish border during the ongoing migrant crisis, in Hajnowka, Poland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The route from Iraq to Belarus: How are migrants getting to Europe? 09.11.2021

Notwithstanding the risks of embarking on a journey fraught with dangers and even death, scores of migrants are choosing to put their destinies in the hands of local smugglers in Iraq to get into the EU via Belarus.
Aufnahmedatum 02.07.2021 GOUDA - Crowds in a test for access coronatest street. Many young people are tested before going out or to a festival. It will be very busy in many places on Friday when Testing for Access. This is due to the festivals that are scheduled for next weekend. These are the first major events since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Netherlands. Due to the relaxed corona rules, 10,000 people are allowed to attend the various events. ROBIN UTRECHT netherlands

Coronavirus digest: Global cases surge past 250 million 09.11.2021

Europe has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, followed by Asia. Meanwhile, Germany's incidence rate hit a new record for the second straight day. Follow DW for the latest.
6.9.2021, Deutschland, Specialists on the laybarge Fortuna has welded the last pipe of the two strings of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline at (06.09.21). The pipe number 200,858 was subsequently lowered onto the seabed in German waters. Foto: Nord Stream 2

Nord Stream 2: US Republicans urge sanctions 09.11.2021

A group of Republicans in the US Senate has criticized the pipeline, calling it a detriment to US allies in Europe. President Joe Biden waived sanctions on the project earlier this year.
Marcha a Glasgow Beschreibung: Die spanischen KlimaaktivistInnen von Marcha a Glasgow sind nur eine Gruppe unter vielen der sogenannten Klimapilger, die sich zu Fuß auf den Weg zum UNO Klimagipfel in Glasgow gemacht haben. Quelle: Marcha a Glasgow

Inside Europe: climate activists reach Glasgow on foot 08.11.2021

Becky Stoakes and Carlos Buj are activists with Marcha a Glasgow, which is affiliated to Extinction Rebellion Spain. They set sail from Bilbao on September 28th, arriving in Glasgow on foot some 29 days later. Here they recount the encounters they made along the way and the impact that this unusual form of protest has had on their understanding of the climate crisis, and their role within it.

26.2.2020, Chelyabinsk, Russland, The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Any easing of gas supply shortage in sight? 08.11.2021

Europe is hoping for a deescalation of its currenrt gas supply crisis. Is Russia the key to the solution? Claudia Kemfert from the German Institute for Economic Research shares her view.
Climate activists attend a protest organized by the COP26 Coalition in London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Inside Europe: All to play for in Glasgow 07.11.2021

A COP26 special edition with the voices of youth climate strikers, secular climate pilgrims and those at the frontlines of the climate crisis.
Nov 5, 2014 - , , Kiribati - A boy walks from school to his house in Aberao village in South Tarawa. Kiribati is one of the countries most affected by sea level rise. During high tide many villages become inundated making large parts of the villages uninhabitable. A UNICEF report projects that some 600 million children - or 1 in 4 children worldwide - will be living in areas where water demand far outstrips supply by 2040. Climate change is one of the key drivers of water stress, which occurs when more than 80 per cent of the water available for agriculture, industry and domestic use is withdrawn annually. According to the report 'Thirsting for a Future', warmer temperatures, rising sea levels, increased floods, droughts and melting ice affect the quality and availability of water. Population growth, increased water consumption, and an even higher demand for water largely due to industrialization, are also draining water resources worldwide, forcing children to use unsafe water, which exposes them to potentially deadly diseases

Inside Europe: Harpreet Kaur Paul on the things COP26 can't fix 07.11.2021

What does climate justice mean on a planet where whole nations are disappearing under the waves whilst the top 1 percent continue to emit twice as much carbon as the poorest half of humanity combined?
Bremen ist im bundesweiten Vergleich das Land mit der höchsten Impfquote von fast 80 Prozent - Impfzentrum von Bremen

Mandatory COVID vaccines: A controversy across Europe 06.11.2021

As COVID-19 cases rise in Germany, especially in long-term care homes, lawmakers are debating how to reduce the risk of infection. DW takes a look at where other European countries stand on compulsory vaccines.
ARCHIV - Das undatierte Handout von Google vom 19.10.2012 zeigt Server-Reihen im Google-Datenzentrum in Pryor, Oklahoma. Der US-Geheimdienst NSA hat sich laut einem Zeitungsbericht weltweit heimlich in die Leitungen von Rechenzentren der Internetanbieter Google und Yahoo eingeklinkt. EPA/GOOGLE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES dpa (zu dpa Zeitung: NSA greift massenhaft Mails bei Google und Yahoo ab vom 30.10.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Gaia-X cloud: A safe haven for Europe's data? 05.11.2021

Europe has just marked the second anniversary of Gaia-X. It's a cloud data project intended to help the continent achieve "digital sovereignty," but many companies remain skeptical or have simply never heard of it .

Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Brittany Ille et Vilaine 35 Vignoc Europe Western Europe France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMochetxM/Andia.frx 374312

Bird flu: France orders poultry 'lockdown' 05.11.2021

Poultry farmers have been ordered to keep flocks indoors in a bid to stop the contagious avian disease from spreading. Europe has seen over 100 outbreaks of bird flu in recent months.
12.12.2007 CHATEAUNEUF-DU-PAPE, FRANCE - DECEMBER 12: A bottle and glass of wine are displayed in the cellar of prize-winning French winegrower Paul-Vincent Avril on December 12, 2007 in Chateaneuf-Du-Pape, France. The Clos des Papes 2005, produced by Avril was named ''Wine of the year by US Magazine Wine Spectator. The area surrounding the village of Chateauneuf du Pape is a renowned wine-growing area and hosted four other wines which were placed in the top 20 list. (Photo by Pascal Parrot/Getty Images)

Global wine production 'historically low' in 2021, says trade body 04.11.2021

Bad winemaking weather in Europe is being blamed for taking down the global production to its third below-average year in a row. Frostbitten France saw one of its worst years in decades.

