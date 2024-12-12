Poland's schoolchildren take mandatory firearms lessons

First math, then history, and finally: shooting. Weaponry class is now mandatory in Polish schools. And could soon become a favorite.

"It feels good to hit the target," says student Amelia Labudzka.

"Shooting is fun. Holding a gun in your hands and shooting feels really cool," says another student Alan Jaron.

"I think it's a good idea. Life is scary these days, so you have to be prepared for anything," says Marta Stolinska.

The Nicolaus Copernicus School in Skarszewy, Poland, is a normal primary school with students from the first to the eighth grade. Differences of opinion are also handled in the normal way.

What is less normal about this school is in the gym, where 13- and 14-year-olds arm themselves with the assault rifles and pistols laid out on the table. Under the principal's supervision.

"It is a compulsory subject in Polish schools, and the lesson content consists only of assembling and operating weapons. With the state of the world today, I think this type of training is very valuable," says principal Eva Golinska.

She is referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, right next door. Poland feels threatened and wants its young people to be able to handle weapons as early as possible.

"They're not too young to shoot, because the passion for shooting, like any sport, develops from an early age. That's why the ministry has ordered firearms training for all pupils," says the mayor of Skarszewy, Jacek Pauli.

The students don't use live ammunition, but lasers. A green light means 'hit'. Krzysztof Papadis developed and is marketing the system. His order books are full.

"There are 18,000 schools in Poland. All of them will get this equipment as part of their safety training," he says.

Shooting lessons were voluntary until three months ago. Parents seem not to have complained about them. On the contrary.

"We are very proud that our children want to be on the right side of history, to defend our country, and to be patriotic," says parent Monika Stolinska.

Alina Labudzka, another parent, says: "My daughter is 14 years old and in the eighth grade. I feel she is capable of making her own decisions about her future and knows what she wants to do in life."

In Gdansk, just a few kilometers away, business is brisk at Krzysztof Gąsior's gun shop. He sees the shooting lessons for teenagers as a logical introduction to the gun-friendly Polish society.

"We have relatively very easy access to firearms, probably one of the most liberal laws in Europe right now. Poland finally came to the point, that we can legally own firearms. Procedures are very easy going. And in a way it's much easier to obtain a gun license in Poland than a driving license," he says. 03:17

There is very little protest against shooting lessons for pupils. There are some dissenting voices though.

"What's happening is really sad, but that's Poland," says one man.

"There's already so much violence, and now they've introduced this. You're afraid to go outside," says a woman.

"They aren't mature enough yet. Teaching these skills could backfire on us all," says another man.

In the gym in Skarszewy, the shooting lesson is winding down. The kids may have grown used to the cool feeling of holding a gun, but what about in a real-life situation: Would they really shoot at others?

"Me, yes. I'm not afraid of challenges. But I wouldn't do it without a good reason," says student Alan Jaron.

As for Marta Stolinska, she says: "I think I could do it, but it would be tough."

The mandatory shooting lessons are unique in Europe. The aim is to prepare school children to defend Poland in the future. Even if they are just children now, who just want to play, just for the fun of it.