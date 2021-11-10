Visit the new DW website

Poland

Poland, an EU member since 2004, is the birthplace of the Solidarity movement, which helped bring down Soviet-style communism in the late 1980s. It was also the site of some of the 20th century's greatest tragedies.

Home to 38.5 million people, Poland sits in the near heart of Europe, bordered by Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania and the Russian enclave Kaliningrad. The prime location and large amount of land (more than 300,000 square kilometers) Poland enjoys have enticed more than one of the country's neighbors to attempt to take it over. Poland survived the 1939-45 Nazi occupation, however, and endured over four decades of Soviet dominance to emerge as one of the EU's shining stars in Central Europe.

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Opinion: Poland-Belarus border crisis points to cynicism and hypocrisy 10.11.2021

As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.
A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus border residents rattled by migrant crisis on their doorstep 10.11.2021

Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more Middle Eastern refugees stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.
European Council President Charles Michel arrives for a dinner event at an EU summit, at the Brdo Castle in Kranj, Slovenia, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. EU leaders are meeting Tuesday evening to discuss increasingly tense relations with China and the security implications of the chaotic U.S.-led exit from Afghanistan, before taking part in a summit with Balkans leaders on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Belarus migrant crisis: EU Council chief visits Poland 10.11.2021

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.
Merkel Putin Telefon Kombobild

Merkel pressures Putin to act on Poland-Belarus standoff 10.11.2021

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to help resolve the ongoing migrant standoff between Poland and Belarus.
ITALY. Naples. 1948. Three teenagers smoking. ****Titel: Children of Europe by Chim. Achtung, beschränkte Bildrechte. Die Bilder der BG Children of Europe von Culture Online dürfen nur für diese BG genutzt werden, nicht für andere Inhalte der DW. Die BG Children of Europe darf aber in die anderen Online-Sprachen der DW adaptiert und auf dw.com veröffentlicht werden. Die Bildrechte für die Online-Nutzung sind begrenzt bis 31.12.2021. Die Bilder dürfen nicht auf Social Media genutzt und nicht an Dritte oder Partner weitergegeben werden. Dadurch entstehende Kosten müsste die verursachende Redaktion tragen. Kontakt für Fragen: klaudia.prevezanos@dw.com.****

David Seymour: Magnum founder and human rights photographer 10.11.2021

With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. His portraits were also famous. He was killed 65 years ago, during an assignment.
A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus migrant crisis: Germany calls for new EU sanctions 10.11.2021

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.

How will EU react to Poland-Belarus border crisis? 09.11.2021

Amid an escalating crisis at Poland's border with Belarus, the European Union is planning new sanctions against the Belarusian regime.
A picture taken on November 9, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland and Belarus squared off on November 9 over thousands of migrants aiming to enter EU member Poland, with Warsaw saying the wave threatened the security of the entire bloc. Minsk warned against provocations on the border, where armed troops from both countries are deployed amid escalating tensions. Trapped between the rhetoric are thousands of people, many escaping war and poverty in the Middle East, trying to survive outdoors in squalid conditions as temperatures dip toward freezing. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Poland seals Belarus border crossing in migrant standoff 09.11.2021

The EU accused Belarus of using "gangster-style" tactics by pushing migrants into Poland and threatened more sanctions. But Alexander Lukashenko remains defiant.
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi migrants talk to NGO Grupa Granica's representatives as they are surrounded by border guards and police officers after they crossed the Belarusian-Polish border during the ongoing migrant crisis, in Hajnowka, Poland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The route from Iraq to Belarus: How are migrants getting to Europe? 09.11.2021

Notwithstanding the risks of embarking on a journey fraught with dangers and even death, scores of migrants are choosing to put their destinies in the hands of local smugglers in Iraq to get into the EU via Belarus.
Polish Army Soldiers build a fence with concertina wire at the Belarusian border in order to stop immigrants from entering the country in Krynki, Poland on 27 August, 2021. In August only more than 2000 immigrants entered Poland from Belarus. The Polish government decided to build a fence to put a stop to an influx of migrants walking across the Belarus border. The border between Belarus and Poland is also the border of the European Union. Poland accuses the Lukashenko regime of orchestrating the transit of thousands of migrants from the Middle East to put pressure on the EU. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto)

How a Syrian refugee went searching for parents along the Belarus border 09.11.2021

Scores of migrants are stranded in the border region between Belarus, Poland and Lithuania. A refugee based in Austria has headed to Poland in hopes of finding his father and mother. Magdalena Gwozdz-Pallokat reports.
BELARUS - NOVEMBER 8, 2021: Migrants carry their bags on the Belarusian-Polish border. Nearly 1,000 refugees were heading towards the Polish border in the morning of November 8, 2021. The foreigners intend to exercise their right to apply for a refugee status in an EU country. Poland s troops in the border regions were put on full alert. Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS117277

Poland says Belarus 'fully' controls migrants after attempted breach 08.11.2021

Poland has closed its border with Belarus after a group of migrants tried to forcibly enter. Warsaw has accused Minsk of preparing a "provocation," with Germany urging the EU to "take action."
This photo shows an exterior view of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg on January 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERICK FLORIN (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ECHR orders Poland to compensate judges 08.11.2021

The European Court of Human Rights has found Poland denied two judges the right to a fair job nominating process. The verdict was the latest legal knock against Warsaw's controversial justice reforms.
People protest after a death of Izabela, a 30-year-old woman in the 22nd week of pregnancy with activists saying she could still be alive if the abortion law wouldn't be so strict in Poznan, Poland November 6, 2021. Lukasz Cynalewski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Poland's Health Ministry revisits abortion guidelines after protests 07.11.2021

The ministry said "physicians must not be afraid to make obvious decisions" after the death of a pregnant woman triggered nationwide protests.
LUBLIN People protest after a death of Izabela, a 30-year-old woman in the 22nd week of pregnancy with activists saying she could still be alive if the abortion law wouldn't be so strict in Lublin, Poland November 6, 2021. Jakub Orzechowski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Poland: Protests erupt over abortion law after woman dies 06.11.2021

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets after the death of a 30-year-old pregnant woman. Activists have said she lost her life because of Poland's near-total ban on abortion.
Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said more soldiers would be sent and a fence 2.5 metres tall would be erected along most of the 150-kilometre border, with construction due to begin next week. Polish army soldier in front of border between Poland and Belarus. On August 26, 2021 at Border Poland-Belarus. (Photo by Maciej Moskwa/NurPhoto)

Poland summons Belarus envoy over armed border incursion 03.11.2021

Poland says it has summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires, Alexander Chesnovsky, after Belarusian soldiers armed with long guns crossed into Polish territory.
Polish Army Soldiers build a fence with concertina wire at the Belarusian border in order to stop immigrants from entering the country in Krynki, Poland on 27 August, 2021. In August only more than 2000 immigrants entered Poland from Belarus. The Polish government decided to build a fence to put a stop to an influx of migrants walking across the Belarus border. The border between Belarus and Poland is also the border of the European Union. Poland accuses the Lukashenko regime of orchestrating the transit of thousands of migrants from the Middle East to put pressure on the EU. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto)

Poland: Lawmakers approve Belarus border wall amid migrant surge 29.10.2021

The wall willl cost an estimated €353 million. The legislation is expected to be signed by President Andrzej Duda in the coming days.

