Poland's autumn trailing of the sheep
It's a long-standing tradition in Poland that heralds the end of the summer. Each fall, shepherds drive their flocks from mountain pastures to their winter abodes in what locals call the "redyk."
Last rays of sun
A flock of sheep graze in Kluszkowce, Poland, on the eve of the autumn redyk — a centuries-old tradition of driving sheep down from the higlands. As the shadows lengthen and the nights get colder, it's time for the shepherds and their flocks to return to their wintering grounds.
Improvized lodging
Herding the sheep to their winter grounds can often take days or even a week. Some shepherds have to cover dozens, others hundreds of kilometers. That's why many prefer to spend the night in their cars, like Krzysztof Bachleda-Curus, seen here in the hills surrounding the village of Skawica.
Fueling the tanks
Before heading back down to the hamlet Polana Kozinowa, Lesser Poland region, these sheep are gathering their strength. The animals need lots of energy for the trek ahead of them, as they won't be able to find much food along the way. There are thought to be about 1,000 different breeds of sheep worldwide, favored for their wool, meat, or milk.
Is everybody here?
The sheep spend their summer scattered across mountainous pastures. Before they can trek back to their winter grounds, they are rounded up by sheepdogs and shepherds' aides. Then, they're counted and checked for parasites. The animals need to be in good condition in order to manage the long trail ahead. Herders also like to keep an eye on the weather for the upcoming days.
Over hill and dale
During the autumn redyk, the sheep are led into the valley along various paths. These include some public roads, which have to be temporarily closed for the duration of the event. Many shepherds accompany their flock on foot or on horseback, and in the case of large flocks, are happy to help each other keep their livestock in check.
Time for a break
Several herdsmen enjoy a break near the village of Podwilk along the way. Interest in assisting shepherds has been declining among the rural population. Instead, many herders rely on well-trained dogs. Border collies are a popuar choice, but they can't replace human help. Assistant herders don't only help keep the flock in line, but also have to be able to milk the animals and make cheese.
Festive reception
When the shepherds and the flocks arrive safely the village after their long trek, they are greeted with festive parades and markets. It's a joyous celebration, and herders don their traditional costumes for the occassion. The trailing of the sheep is now attracting more and more tourists eager to watch sheep winding through the valley and enjoy the folk fairs celebrating their arrival.