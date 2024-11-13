  1. Skip to content
Poland

One woman's quest to keep millinery alive in Poland

Adrianna Borowicz
November 13, 2024

After university, Martyna Maliszewska Mank turned her back on German and Art History and devoted her time and energy to millinery. She is now living her childhood dream, creating fashion headpieces for women.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mwz2

In years gone by, hats and headdresses were an integral part of every woman's outfit. But how many modern women still wear design headpieces such as colorful hats or fascinators on a daily basis? 

Martyna Maliszewska Mank is convinced that if they don't, it's just because they don't yet know what joy it brings. 

Maliszewska Mank is a milliner from Poland. Her workshop is situated in the small town of Radzymin near Warsaw.

She studied German Language and Art History at university, but after graduation decided to do what she loves most: make hats. Soon, Martyna will open her first atelier in Poland's capital, Warsaw. 
 

