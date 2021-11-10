Warsaw is the capital and largest city of Poland. It is located in the east-central region of the country and has a population of roughly 1.8 million.

Warsaw was founded in the 13th century. It rose to prominence during the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. Following World War I it was the capital of the Second Polish Republic. It suffered significant destruction during World War II and was site of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising under German occupation.