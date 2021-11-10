Visit the new DW website

Warsaw

Warsaw is the capital and largest city of Poland. It is located in the east-central region of the country and has a population of roughly 1.8 million.

Warsaw was founded in the 13th century. It rose to prominence during the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. Following World War I it was the capital of the Second Polish Republic. It suffered significant destruction during World War II and was site of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising under German occupation. This page collates all of DW's content on Warsaw.

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Opinion: Poland-Belarus border crisis points to cynicism and hypocrisy 10.11.2021

As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.
European Council President Charles Michel arrives for a dinner event at an EU summit, at the Brdo Castle in Kranj, Slovenia, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. EU leaders are meeting Tuesday evening to discuss increasingly tense relations with China and the security implications of the chaotic U.S.-led exit from Afghanistan, before taking part in a summit with Balkans leaders on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Belarus migrant crisis: EU Council chief visits Poland 10.11.2021

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.
BELARUS - NOVEMBER 8, 2021: Migrants carry their bags on the Belarusian-Polish border. Nearly 1,000 refugees were heading towards the Polish border in the morning of November 8, 2021. The foreigners intend to exercise their right to apply for a refugee status in an EU country. Poland s troops in the border regions were put on full alert. Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS117277

Poland says Belarus 'fully' controls migrants after attempted breach 08.11.2021

Poland has closed its border with Belarus after a group of migrants tried to forcibly enter. Warsaw has accused Minsk of preparing a "provocation," with Germany urging the EU to "take action."
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 3, 2020: Police officers walk past the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow. On Election Day, November 3, the USA elect a president and vice president, 35 Senators, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 13 governors of 11 states and two US territories, as well as state and local government officials. Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden are running for president. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Washington says Russians seeking US immigrant visas must travel to Warsaw 25.10.2021

The US qualified Russians as "homeless nationals," a category usually reserved for countries where the US has no diplomatic representation. The Moscow embassy will only process diplomatic and official visas.
Protesters gather near the Polish capital's iconic skyscraper, the Palace of Culture, at a protest demanding abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Oct. 22, 2021. Protests were held Friday in Warsaw and other Polish cities to mark the one-year anniversary of a constitutional court ruling that restricted abortion rights in the country. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Poland protests mark one year since abortion ban 23.10.2021

Rights groups have asked the European Commission to clamp down on Poland for defying "EU values." Thousands of Polish women have gone abroad to get abortions since the ban came into effect.
Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said more soldiers would be sent and a fence 2.5 metres tall would be erected along most of the 150-kilometre border, with construction due to begin next week. Polish army soldier in front of border between Poland and Belarus. On August 26, 2021 at Border Poland-Belarus. (Photo by Maciej Moskwa/NurPhoto)

Poland doubles troop contingent on border with Belarus 19.10.2021

Warsaw has deployed double the amount of troops at its border with Belarus in response to a surge in migration. Germany has also offered to assist Poland with guarding operations.
Stop tortures at the border protest in Warsaw. A man rises a sign during a protest in solidarity with refugees on October 17, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland. A few thousands of people rallied in solidarity with migrants stuck on the Polish-Belarusian border. At the end of September Polish president Andrzej Duda sent a motion to the Parliament Sejm to prolong the State of Emergency by 60 days in some of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie voivodeships, consequently barring media and civilians from the area. Warsaw Poland Copyright: xAleksanderxKalkax

Poland: Thousands protest against migrant pushbacks at Belarus border 17.10.2021

Demonstrators have gathered in Warsaw to show solidarity with migrants at the Poland-Belarus border who have been turned back by Polish authorities.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech on the stage of the Varkert Bazar cultural centre in Budapest on September 23, 2021 during the fourth demographic summit. - The meeting is a platform for decision-makers, political players, religious and civic leaders, economic and media actors, as well as representatives of the academic world to think together, discuss the challenges ahead of us and draw up proposals for common solutions. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Hungary: Orban signs resolution supporting Polish court ruling 09.10.2021

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a resolution Saturday supporting a Polish court ruling that gave the Polish constitution primacy over EU law.
28.12.2015 *** FILE - epa05082167 The Constitutional Tribunal (TK) building in Warsaw, Poland, 28 December 2015. PAP/RAFAL GUZ POLAND OUT EPA/RAFAL GUZ POLAND OUT (zu dpa Streit über Justizreform: Brüssel verschärft Vorgehen gegen Polen vom 01.06.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/R. Guz

Poland's top court rules against primacy of EU law 07.10.2021

The Constitutional Tribunal said that law out of Warsaw can take precedence over laws coming from Brussels. The decision could affect Poland's relationship with the EU.
4.10.2021*** Polen l Dorf Budy nahe der Belarussischen Grenze Restaurant

Belarusian border crisis hits local Polish business 06.10.2021

The standoff over migrants entering the EU between Minsk and Warsaw has hit local Polish businesses near the border, many reliant on tourism. With the winter coming and no end in sight to the crisis, DW visited the area.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 25.05.21 *** BOGATYNIA, POLAND - MAY 25: Cooling towers from the coal-fired power station are seen near the Turow open-pit lignite coal mine on May 25, 2021 in Bogatynia, Poland. The top European court has ordered the immediate closure of a Polish coal mine near the border with Czech Republic and Germany. The harmful effects on the environment have been denounced by the Czech Republic. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Fear and loathing at Poland's Turow coal mine 28.09.2021

The European Court of Justice has demanded Warsaw pay a daily fine of €500,000 after it declined to shut down Poland's Turow coal mine. Locals now fear the worst, but are their fears well-founded?
Bundesfinanzminister Olaf Scholz, SPD, trifft in Paris den franzoesichen Praesidenten Emmanuel Macron im Elysee - Palast. 06.09.2021 Copyright: Thomas Imo/ photothek.net

German election: Which chancellor hopeful does the EU want? 24.09.2021

Armin Laschet, Olaf Scholz or Annalena Baerbock: As Germany prepares to elect a new government, EU countries are watching intently. A look at initial reactions from Paris, Warsaw and Brussels.

August 10, 2021, Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland: A poster portraing the logo of the independent broadcaster TVN is attached in today's issue of the Polish daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and reads ''We defend free media'' on August 10, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland. The daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza issued a poster as a protest against the proposed bill by the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) lawmakers which will silence independent, U.S.-owned, television broadcaster critical of the government. (Credit Image: Â© Aleksander Kalka/ZUMA Press Wire

EU welcomes extension of license for Poland's TVN24 23.09.2021

The US-owned network had fallen afoul of the ruling Law and Justice Party over its critical coverage. The row strained relations between Washington and Warsaw.
Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said more soldiers would be sent and a fence 2.5 metres tall would be erected along most of the 150-kilometre border, with construction due to begin next week. Polish army soldier in front of border between Poland and Belarus. On August 26, 2021 at Border Poland-Belarus. (Photo by Maciej Moskwa/NurPhoto)

Poland slams Belarus, sends extra troops to border 20.09.2021

Warsaw has accused Minsk of an "organized storming" of its borders after four people, apparently refugees, were found dead. Poland is sending 500 additional troops to the region.
September 26, 2020, Warsaw, Mazovian, Poland: The Leaders Of The United Right Have Signed The New Coalition Agreement.in the picture: MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI,JAROSLAW KACZYNSKI,JAROSLAW GOWIN,ZBIGNIEW ZIOBRO (Credit Image: © Hubert Mathis/ZUMA Wire |

Poland set to back down in EU legal row 07.08.2021

Poland will water down its controversial justice reform following years of EU pressure, according to Jaroslaw Kaczynski. The bloc's top court has said Warsaw must suspend a system for disciplining judges.
05/08/2021*** Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who left the Olympic Games in Tokyo and and seeks asylum in Poland, attends an interview with Reuters in Warsaw, Poland August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Darek Golik NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Belarus Olympic sprinter says world's support has made her 'stronger' 05.08.2021

Speaking with DW, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she is relieved to have found "safety" in Warsaw. The sprinter flew to Poland after Belarus team officials tried to force her to leave the Tokyo Olympics.
