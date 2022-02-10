 Cocoa farming for forest conservation in Ghana | Global Ideas | DW | 10.02.2022

Global Ideas

Cocoa farming for forest conservation in Ghana

Cocoa cultivated in Ghana's forests is encroaching on natural ecosystems. Boosting the productivity of existing plantations could keep their expansion in check.

Watch video 07:13

Sustainable cocoa farming in Ghana

Ghana is the world's second largest exporter of cocoa, but many farmers of the crop struggle. They are mostly smallerholders with aging plantations that are susceptible to disease, and drought brought on by climate change is making life even more difficult. Most earn only around $2 a day, and many younger people are leaving their communities in search of better prospects elsewhere.

In western Ghana's Bia District, the Dutch development organization SNV is trying to reverse this trend. It helps cocoa farmers revive their plantations, and trains them in effective, eco-friendly farming techniques.

Smallholder farmers like Orlando Osmanu, who joined the program in 2016, are now able to make a good living from cocoa farming. Osmanu's son is also setting up his own plantation. On our third visit to the region, Global Ideas has found that there are now quite a few young cocoa farmers in the village of Nsowakron. Has the tide turned?

A film by Gerlind Vollmer.  

Smallholder Orlando Osmanu on his sustainable cocoa plantation, Bia District in western Ghana

Project objective: Conservation and sustainable use of forest resources in the high forests of Ghana. The main aim is to better balance increasing cocoa cultivation with forest protection. Among other things, communities are working with cocoa companies, smallholder farmers and local authorities to develop deforestation-free supply chains.

Project partners: The Netherlands Development Organization (SNV) is implementing in collaboration with the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana and the Forestry Commission of Ghana's Ministry of Agriculture, among other partners. The project is supported by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment as part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI)

Project duration: January 2016 to December 2021

Budget: The German Federal Ministry for the Environment is funding the project with around 2200 euros.  

