Deforestation

Much of the world used to be covered with trees. But most of the world's ancient forests have been cut down.

Whether through clearing of land for agriculture, legal or illegal logging, or expansion of human living spaces - deforestation has had a broad impact on our planet. Many human populations and animal species depend on forests, while the trees themselves have even become threatened or endangered.

Greenpeace discovers an illegal logging operation with at least 200km of roads serving the operation. Greenpeace activists paint the loggers barge with the message 'CRIME' then uses it to blockade access to the sort yard. A massive amount of logs has already been transported by barge down river.Greenpeace informed Ibama (Brazilian environmental agents) of the discovery. !! Bildmaterial zur einmaligen, redaktionellen Nutzung im Rahmen der Berichterstattung 50 Jahre Greenpeace !!

Zero deforestation commitment at COP26: Empty promises or a workable plan? 02.11.2021

A pledge to end deforestation by 2030 is the first headline agreement from COP26. But environmentalists say the world's forests will not be saved by a political declaration alone, with one signatory already backtracking.
Gorgeous autumn in the Rockies of Canada. Lush clouds are flying across the sky. The picturesque river among the mountains and colorful forests. The concept of active, eco-and photo-tourism

The world's most important forests need protection 02.11.2021

At the COP26 summit, 100 countries pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030. How protected are the world's most important forests?
September 7, 2021, Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil: Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of RondÃÂ_nia, on the afternoon of Tuesday 7th September. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Credit Image: Â© Fernando Souza/ZUMA Press Wire

COP26: World leaders back deal to end deforestation by 2030 01.11.2021

More than 100 world leaders, including Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, are supporting the agreement at the COP26 climate summit. Activists say it greenlights "another decade of deforestation."
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Kenya's rising lakes 28.10.2021

Rising waters in 17 lakes in Kenya - including Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria - are displacing people and upending ways of life. Not to mention, it's stressing out wildlife like giraffes that have been stuck on a newly created island by the high waters. In this feature, we look at how people and animals are coping in the East African Rift Valley.
*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** 03.10.2021 Retired teacher decides to domesticate zebras in Kenya

Retired teacher decides to domesticate zebras in Kenya 20.10.2021

While his neighbors were busy clearing their land, John Ole Saeni decided to maintain part of the natural forest on his rural property. The retired teacher's efforts have created a little oasis for three zebras who would usually migrate to greener pastures.

People take part in the 'Global march for climate justice' while environment ministers meet ahead of Glasgow's COP26 meeting, in Milan, Italy, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

What's at stake at COP26? 18.10.2021

A UN climate summit in Glasgow will pressure world leaders to stop burning fossil fuels, stabilize global temperatures and share money to adapt to increasingly extreme weather.
PORTO VELHO, RO - 07.09.2021: QUEIMADAS NA AMAZÔNIA - Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of Rondônia, on Tuesday (7) afternoon. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Photo: Fernando Souza/Fotoarena)

ICC climate crimes suit filed against Brazil's Bolsonaro 12.10.2021

The Austrian group AllRise says "crimes against nature are crimes against humanity" and estimates that heat caused by deforestation will result in 180,000 excess deaths this century.
RORAIMA, BRAZIL - JUNE 30: Aerial view from an helicopter of the Brazilian Amazon region near the border with Venezuela at the Auaris on June 30, 2020 in Roraima, Brazil. (Photo by Andressa Anholete / Getty Images)

Brazil: Who can still save the world's green lung? 12.09.2021

The Brazilian government has promoted deforestation in the Amazon rainforest to highs last seen over a decade ago. Environmentalists say that external pressure is needed, particularly from China.
In this picture taken on May 18, 2018, shows houses in a forest area of the Swat valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan. - The change is drastic: around the region of Heroshah, previously arid hills are now covered with forest as far as the horizon. In northwestern Pakistan, hundreds of millions of trees have been planted to fight deforestation. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) / To go with 'PAKISTAN-ENVIRONMENT-TREE,FOCUS' by Joris FIORITI (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP/Getty Images)

Pakistan: Environmentalists slam '10 billion trees' project 02.09.2021

The Pakistani government's plan to plant 10 billion trees has garnered national and international praise. But critics believe that it is an unsustainable and expensive waste of resources.
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 10.08.2021

Germany's businesses grapple with climate policy - Australian premier rejects 2050 climate targets - Deforestation makes Africa's biggest lake bigger
27.07.21 *** Rohingya refugees and others hold umbrellas as they search for survivors after a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Bangladesh: Deforestation leaves Rohingya refugees vulnerable 30.07.2021

Landslides and flash floods cost numerous lives in the Cox's Bazar refugee camp — the world's largest — in Bangladesh every year. Experts say indiscriminate deforestation and hill cutting are to blame.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur mit den Rechteinhabern abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Isabela Martel Neue Froschart Synapturanus zombie im Amazonas entdeckt. Rechte: Antoine Fouquet

Meet the 'zombie frog,' a new species found in the Amazon 05.07.2021

The spooky-looking amphibian is less scary than it appears to be. But it might already be endangered, as deforestation rates continue to go up.

Ghana is running out of time to reverse desertification 17.06.2021

Ghana is one of the tropical countries that has suffered the most from deforestation in recent years. The area covered by forests has shrunk five times in 100 years. While the government promises measures, young people are seeking collective action to reverse desertification.

May 2107 Illegal logging in Cambodia Two tractors with timber, Aoral Wildlife Sanctuary, Cambodia  In the protected nature reserve of Aoral Wildlife Sanctuary in the province of Kampong Speu many trucks and tractors are transporting illegaly cut wood out of the jungle.

US pulls Cambodia wildlife sanctuary funding 17.06.2021

The US Embassy in Phnom Penh says it has spent more than $100 million to combat deforestation in the Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary. But illegal activities continue apace.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** FILE PHOTO: A palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

Palm oil: What's the big deal? 16.06.2021

Palm oil has become an ingredient in so many of our daily staples. But its link to deforestation makes it unpopular. Is it as bad as we are led to believe?
XINJIANG, CHINA - MARCH 24, 2021 - Seeders equipped with the Beidou satellite positioning navigation system sow cotton at a farm of the 49th Regiment of the 3rd Division of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in Xinjiang, capital of China, March 24, 2021.

Living Planet: Agribiz, making denim and corporate greenwashing 03.06.2021

From shocks to industrial agriculture in the face of a dramatically changing climate in the US' Midwest, to a big bank funding rubber plantations in the Congo Basin, and lastly, the growth of the global denim market, we hear about some of the environmental costs of farming, finance and fashion, as well as attempts to reduce the industrial footprint — and whether those can be trusted.
