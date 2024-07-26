Wildfires tear through Canadian mountain resort area

Nature and EnvironmentCanadaWildfires tear through Canadian mountain resort areaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentCanadaKaukab Shairani07/26/2024July 26, 2024Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. Authorities say up to half the resort town of Jasper has been destroyed, as fires burn through the surrounding national park.https://p.dw.com/p/4imxMAdvertisement