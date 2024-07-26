  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentCanada

Wildfires tear through Canadian mountain resort area

Kaukab Shairani
July 26, 2024

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta. Authorities say up to half the resort town of Jasper has been destroyed, as fires burn through the surrounding national park.

https://p.dw.com/p/4imxM
