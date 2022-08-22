Drought: What is it and what can we do about it?

After a summer of extreme heat and scarce rain leading to parched forests and farmland, scientists have warned that Europe is facing its worst drought in at least 500 years.

The assessment, which is based on preliminary findings published by the European Commission's science and knowledge service this week, comes as low river levels disrupt shipping and hydropower generation.

And Europe is not the only place affected. According to the UN, an estimated 55 million people globally are directly impacted by droughts every year. Africa is the most affected continent, accounting for 44% of drought events around the world.



Although scientists know they are becoming more frequent, intense and longer-lasting as a result of climate change, droughts can be tricky to predict and monitor.

So what exactly is drought?

In a nutshell, drought refers to a period of drier-than-normal conditions caused by lack of precipitation.

Crop yields have fallen as a result of the drought in Europe



They are complex phenomena that can last for weeks, months or even years, and often have huge implications for people and economies. Scientists generally divide drought into four categories. What's known as meteorological drought happens after a prolonged period of dry weather patterns and below-average rain and snowfall. When levels subsequently drop in streams, rivers, reservoirs and groundwater, a hydrological drought is occurring.

Agricultural drought happens when the lack of moisture in the soil starts to affect plants and crops. And finally, when water shortages impact the supply and demand of goods, for example, by disrupting shipping or energy production, that's socioeconomic drought.

Oldrich Rakovec, a scientist at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research in the German city of Leipzig, says often, but not always, all four of the above scenarios can play out — as is the case with the current drought in Europe.

Low water levels on the Rhine River have forced ships to lighten their loads

"But usually a meteorological drought starts first," he said. Rainfall records are normally the first sign of drought, and it might take some time before that leads to shrinking rivers or stressed vegetation.

At what point do dry conditions officially become drought?

Scientists monitor drought using different indices representing precipitation, the health of vegetation and moisture in the soil, among other things. When conditions cross the threshold of what is considered to be normal — based on long-term data — then it's clear a drought has begun, said Rakovec. Likewise, a drought event is over when conditions return to their usual state.

Germany's Drought Monitor at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research assesses agricultural drought by tracking moisture in the soil. According to its model, a drought has begun when soil moisture reaches a level seen in only 20% of years over a long time period.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Famine risk on the Horn of Africa Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are currently experiencing their worst drought in over 40 years after successive failed rainy seasons. The dry conditions have led to a severe food security issue in the region, with 22 million people at risk of starvation. More than 1 million people have been forced to leave their homes during the drought, which is expected to continue for months.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Yangtze River dries up The riverbeds of the world's third-longest river are now exposed during China's record-breaking drought. Low water levels are having an impact on shipping and hydropower, with electricity from the Three Gorges Dam down 40% from last year. In an effort to limit electricity use, some shopping malls are reducing opening hours and factories are rationing power.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Rainfall a rarity in Iraq Iraq, classified as particularly vulnerable to climate change and desertification, is battling its third successive year of drought. Vast areas of the country's southern marshlands, a UNESCO World Heritage site because of their biodiversity and ancient history, have now dried up. The ongoing drought has contributed to a 17% contraction of its agricultural sector over the past year.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Water restrictions in the United States The Colorado River and its reservoirs run low after over two decades of drought — believed to be the worst in more than 1,000 years. The iconic river flows through the southwest of the United States and into Mexico, supplying millions of people and vast areas of farmland. Below-average rainfall has led to increasing restrictions on water use, including limiting outdoor watering in Los Angeles.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water 47% of Europe under threat of drought Europe has seen intense heat waves, little rain and wildfires. Almost half of the continent is now threatened by drought — which experts believe could be the worst in 500 years. Major rivers including the Rhine, Po and Loire have dwindled, and low water levels have had an impact on the transport of goods and energy production. Dry, hot conditions have baked European farmland and wilted crops.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Hosepipe bans in UK Several parts of England were officially moved into drought status in August after the country experienced its driest July since 1935. Authorities also registered Britain's hottest temperature ever on July 19, at 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.3 F) — and over a quarter of river flows were classified as exceptionally low. A number of hosepipe bans are being rolled out during August across the country.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Spain's prehistoric past uncovered During Europe's summer of extreme weather, Spain has been particularly hard-hit by drought and heatwaves. The conditions have helped fuel the intense wildfires that have forced thousands of people to evacuate across the country and burned over 280,000 hectares (700,000 acres) of land. Receding water levels at one dam revealed a prehistoric stone circle — dubbed the "Spanish Stonehenge."

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Adapting to a drier world From Tokyo to Cape Town, many countries and cities are adapting to cope with increasingly dry and hot conditions. And the solutions don't necessarily need to be high-tech. In Senegal, farmers are planting circular gardens that allow roots to grow inward, trapping precious water in the region's rare downpours. In Chile and Morocco, people use nets to capture water from fog.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Cities fight to stay hydrated After Cape Town, South Africa, narrowly avoided running out of water in 2018, the city introduced measures to combat drought. One solution has been to remove invasive species such as pine and eucalyptus, which soak up much more water than native plants like the fynbos shrub. The nature-based approach has helped save billions of liters of water. Author: Holly Young



In the drought assessment published by the European Commission this week, researchers used the Combined Drought Indicator that measures precipitation, soil moisture and stress on plants to conclude that the current event appeared to be the worst in five centuries. The report also said almost half of Europe's territory had reached a warning level for drought — meaning a clear deficit of soil moisture — while 17% was in a state of alert, meaning vegetation had also been affected.

Recovery and future resilience

A region's ability to recover will depend on just how severe and prolonged a drought is. And whether enough rainfall eventually arrives to soak the soil, recharge groundwater and replenish reservoirs — in other words, to return conditions to their normal state.

There is a need for new technological developments to mitigate the impact of drought

Andrea Toreti, senior researcher with the European Commission's Joint Research Centre, said withstanding droughts will require improving water management practices in collaboration with local users and limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

"In the medium to long term, what we have to do is to, on a world scale, cut greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate effectively and reduce the risk of additional warming," he said.

Rakovec stressed there was also a need "for new technological developments to mitigate the effects of extreme droughts."

On a regional scale, establishing large water reservoirs, such as underground storage systems, could help retain water for times of need. Smart irrigation technologies that target the roots of crops can also reduce water waste and keep plants healthy. Rakovec said breeding more heat-resistant crops could limit losses during droughts. Planting mixed forests rather than monocultures is also a good idea, as diverse species are better at holding water and surviving drought.

Ultimately, Europe will need to adapt to extremes, said Rakovec.

Edited by: Tamsin Walker