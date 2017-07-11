Heat waves and drought cause power cuts in China

Some 1,500 people have been forced to evacuate due to brush fires in China, as the region goes through record heat and drought.

Around 5,000 civilian and military personnel have been mobilized to put out the blazes, said Xinhua News Agency on Monday. Helicopters had been deployed to pour water over the fires, in addition to ground crew.

How can we adapt to climate change?

Massive power cuts

Multiple provinces have announced power cuts, while Shanghai has switched off decorative lights at its Bund riverfront for two days starting Monday, as a nationwide heatwave has caused a surge in demand for power.

Ornamental lights, billboards and video screens on both sides of the Huangpu River have also been turned off for Monday and Tuesday.

The high demand is partly driven by people using air conditioning to cope with the rising mercury, which has gone as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

China has been hit by heat waves, flash floods and droughts this summer. Scientists have warned these extreme weather events could get more frequent due to climate change.

Official data says the heatwave has reduced stretches of the Yangtze River to unprecedented drought levels. This has increased pressure on hydroelectric power plants, which supply energy to key economic zones of the country.

Other provinces which use coal power to generate electricity haven't been affected as much.

The southwestern city Chongqing said its malls will operate only between 4:00pm and 9:00pm to cut power consumption, said state channel CCTV.

"Since July this year, the province has faced the most extreme high temperatures, the lowest rainfall in the corresponding period in history... (and) the highest power load in history," local authorities in Sichuan province said.

Many major factories in the region with 94 million population had imposed power cuts, which have been extended till Thursday.

Some of the world's biggest automakers — including Toyota and Tesla — operate factories in Sichuan. It is also home to parts manufacturers that are crucial to global auto supply chains.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Heavy rains devastate communities in Kentucky, USA Heavy rain has pummeled mountain communities in the US state of Kentucky. Water rushed down hillsides, swallowing towns, washing away homes and trapping hundreds of people. At least 30 people have been killed. US Vice President Kamala Harris said the flooding showed the urgency of crisis and announced $1 billion in grants to help states prepare for weather extremes worsened by climate change.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Sweltering heat in Europe Scorching temperatures have been fueling wildfires in several countries. Spain, Italy, Croatia, France and Portugal have all reported forest fires that were linked to high temperatures. Heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, scientists say.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Sydney flooding The start of July brought the fourth set of floods in 18 months to the Australian state of New South Wales. The Greater Sydney area was especially affected, with eight months worth of rain falling in just four days. Roads were turned into rivers and tens of thousands of people evacuated from their homes. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the repeated floods proved the need for climate action.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Pakistan monsoon rains Storms have lashed Pakistan since mid-June, killing more than 70 people and damaging homes, roads, bridges and power stations. The country's minister for climate change said the recent rains were 87% heavier than the average downpour and that Pakistan should be ready to face more flooding as the warming world causes the country's glaciers to melt faster.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Water restrictions in Italy After scarce winter rains and months of drought, the Italian government declared a state of emergency in five regions. It will remain in place until the end of the year. Cities and districts have independently imposed restrictions on water usage. It is the most serious water crisis for 70 years in the country's Po basin region, which is vital for Italy's agriculture and livestock.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world North American wildfires Even before the US wildfire season has officially begun, parts of the country are in flames. A fire erupted in northern California at the beginning of July and more than doubled in size overnight forcing hundreds of evacuations. It is just one of many fires burning across the state, 96% of which is experiencing drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Heat wave in China China is sweltering under the worst heat wave in decades. Scorching heat hit parts of the country in June and July, and air-con demand caused the electricity load in the eastern province of Henan to hit a new record. Meanwhile, the south has had heavy rain and floods. The government has blamed the extremes on climate change, which it says will increasingly impact both society and the economy.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Northeastern Brazil landslides Landslides and flooding following torrential rains wiped away housing in Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state in May, killing at least 100 people. Favelas built on hillsides are prone to such disasters and experts say climate change contributes to more intense rainfall. The IPCC classified the low-lying metro region around the Pernambuco capital of Recife as one of the world's most vulnerable.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world South Africa extreme rains In April, intense rains hit the eastern coast of South Africa, causing floods and landslides that claimed more than 400 lives, destroyed over 12,000 houses and forced an estimated 40,000 people from their homes. A World Weather Attribution study found that climate change made the rains in South Africa twice as likely and up to 8% more intense.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world East Africa prolonged drought East Africa is experiencing one of the worst droughts in decades. It started last year and is still ongoing after a fourth season of failed rains. Up to 20 million people are now at risk of severe hunger. Scientists say the decline in the spring rainy season, which is tied to warmer waters in the Indian Ocean, causes rains to fall rapidly over the ocean before reaching land. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Sarah Steffen, Jennifer Collins



