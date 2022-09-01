Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Uyghur community

The Uyghur, a Turkic-speaking minority based in China's northwestern Xinjiang province, view Beijing as a "colonizing power" attempting to undermine their political rights.

The Uyghur are a Turkic-speaking minority based in China's northwestern Xinjiang province. They are predominantly a Sunni Muslim community, and one of the 55 recognized ethnic minorities in China. Most Uyghurs view Beijing as a "colonizing power" attempting to undermine their cultural identity, political rights, religion and to exploit their region's natural resources.

Uyghur community slams UN's China report as too little, too late

Uyghur community slams UN's China report as too little, too late 01.09.2022

The United Nations has outlined "credible" reports of torture against Uyghur people in the region of Xinjiang. While for some it represents a "game changer," for others the long-awaited report is insufficient.

UN releases report on China's treatment of Uyghurs

UN releases report on China's treatment of Uyghurs 01.09.2022

A long-delayed report by the UN's Human Rights Office on China's treatment of Uyghurs cited what it called 'credible' allegations of torture and other rights violations. Beijing opposed the release of the report and has denied the accusations.
China revealing its plan for Taiwan invasion, island's foreign minister says

China revealing its plan for Taiwan invasion, island's foreign minister says 01.09.2022

In an exclusive interview with DW, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said China's growing military aggression toward Taiwan reflects Beijing's future strategy to invade the democratic island.

COVID-19: China puts major city under lockdown

COVID-19: China puts major city under lockdown 01.09.2022

Chengdu, a city with a population of 21.2 million, will undergo four days of mass COVID-19 testing. The city recorded 157 new local infections on Thursday.
Vostok 2022: Russian military joined by allies in major drills

Vostok 2022: Russian military joined by allies in major drills 01.09.2022

Despite the war in Ukraine, Russia is sending tens of thousands of troops east to participate in the Vostok 2022 military exercises. They are intended as a clear signal to the West.
UN warns of possible 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang

UN warns of possible 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang 31.08.2022

In a landmark report, the United Nations has outlined "credible" reports of discriminatory detention and torture against Uyghur people in the far-west region of Xinjiang.
DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 31 August 2022

DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 31 August 2022 31.08.2022

A series of extreme climate events in South Asia this year highlight the climate emergency in the region. And the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan appears to be a tragic part of this. A similar pattern is also being seen in China with a drought, followed by flooding fears.
Drought in China brings climate change close to home

Drought in China brings climate change close to home 31.08.2022

For much of the past few weeks, a record drought kept water levels dangerously low in China. The recent dry spell has shown people how climate change can directly impact their lives. DW reports from the city of Chongqing.

Extreme weather now a regular occurrence in South Asia 31.08.2022

More than 33 million people in Pakistan have been hit by floods. But they are not an isolated event. South Asia has seen periods of extreme heat, followed by heavy rains. And most of these events are occurring more regularly and with greater intensity.
How the Ukraine war has pushed Taiwan to better prepare for crises

How the Ukraine war has pushed Taiwan to better prepare for crises 31.08.2022

Taiwan has beefed up its training of reservists since the Ukraine war started and is raising awareness about the value of civil defense. Experts say new programs can better prepare Taiwanese for potential crises.
Taiwan vows tough response if China enters its territory

Taiwan vows tough response if China enters its territory 31.08.2022

The self-governed island promised to defend itself should China breach its territory by sea or air. Tensions remain high in the region after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taipei.
Solomon Islands to ban foreign navy ships following China pact

Solomon Islands to ban foreign navy ships following China pact 30.08.2022

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has said all foreign navy vessels will be temporarily blocked from docking at the Pacific Island nation. The news has strengthened fears over growing Chinese influence.
China: Hundreds arrested over banking scandal that triggered protests

China: Hundreds arrested over banking scandal that triggered protests 30.08.2022

The scandal drew national attention in China and protests by disgruntled customers in July were violently quashed. Authorities in Henan now say they have arrested 234 people and made progress recovering the funds.

China-Taiwan tensions: DW's Richard Walker on Kinmen Island 29.08.2022

Just 5 km from China's coastline, the sheer scale of the threat Beijing poses to the self-ruling island can be sensed. DW reports from the region amid rising tensions and military maneuvers
China threat: Taiwan tests its military might

China threat: Taiwan tests its military might 29.08.2022

In the wake of China's intense military exercises this month, the self-ruling island has been testing missiles. Could it defend itself in an attack from Beijing? DW's Zach Lee and Cherie Chan report.
Outgoing UN human rights chief defends legacy amid direct criticism

Outgoing UN human rights chief defends legacy amid direct criticism 29.08.2022

Michelle Bachelet, the outgoing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Chile, told DW the attacks against her office for delaying the publication of a report into the Uyghurs in China are "unfair."
Show more articles