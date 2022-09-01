Uyghur community

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Uyghur are a Turkic-speaking minority based in China's northwestern Xinjiang province. They are predominantly a Sunni Muslim community, and one of the 55 recognized ethnic minorities in China. Most Uyghurs view Beijing as a "colonizing power" attempting to undermine their cultural identity, political rights, religion and to exploit their region's natural resources.
A long-delayed report by the UN's Human Rights Office on China's treatment of Uyghurs cited what it called 'credible' allegations of torture and other rights violations. Beijing opposed the release of the report and has denied the accusations.
A series of extreme climate events in South Asia this year highlight the climate emergency in the region. And the catastrophic flooding in Pakistan appears to be a tragic part of this. A similar pattern is also being seen in China with a drought, followed by flooding fears.
More than 33 million people in Pakistan have been hit by floods. But they are not an isolated event. South Asia has seen periods of extreme heat, followed by heavy rains. And most of these events are occurring more regularly and with greater intensity.