Almost two-thirds of Europe is affected by drought — EU

Nearly two-thirds of Europe is threatened by drought, according to a report by the Joint Research Center, the European Commission's science and knowledge service.

The drought in Europe may be the worst "for at least 500 years," a European Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"This is of course only a first assessment and we need to confirm this with final data at the end of the season," said Johannes Bahrke, referring to research published on Monday.

Details of the EU report on drought

According to the report, 47% of Europe is under warning conditions, with clear deficit of soil moisture. A further 17% is in a state of alert, in which vegetation is affected.

Scarce rain and a number of heatwaves from May onwards have affected river discharges and water levels widely across Europe.

"The severe drought affecting many regions of Europe since the beginning of the year has been further expanding and worsening as of early August," the report said.

What are the main consequences of the drought in Europe?

The dry weather conditions have already affected inland waterway transport, power generation, and yields of certain crops in Europe.

Low water levels have hampered inland shipping, for example along the Rhine, with reduced shipping loads. Reduced water volumes have also adversely affected the energy sector for both hydropower generation and cooling systems of other power plants.

Summer crops have suffered, with 2022 yields for grain maize set to be 16% lower than the average of the previous five years and soybean and sunflowers yields set to fall by 15% and 12% respectively.

"Soil moisture and vegetation stress are both severely affected," the report said, listing over a dozen countries where drought hazard has been increasing, including Germany, France and Britain. "The rest of Europe, already affected by drought, maintains stable severely dry conditions," it said.

Supply chains at risk as Rhine water dries up

Conditions will not improve in coming months

Regions where conditions are deteriorating the most are those already affected by drought in spring 2022 — for example, northern Italy, south-eastern France and some areas of Hungary and Romania, according to the report.

Researchers forecast that conditions in the western Euro-Mediterranean region are likely to be warmer and drier than normal through November.

Britain will also need to continue to manage water resources carefully over the coming weeks and months to meet its needs following the driest summer for 50 years, the National Drought Group said on Tuesday.

The group, made up of government officials, water companies, and environmental groups, said there was enough water for all essential household and business needs. Ten of the Environment Agency's 14 areas in England are now in drought status.

dh/rt (dpa, Reuters)