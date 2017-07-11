Almost two-thirds of Europe is affected by drought — EU

Nearly two-thirds of Europe is threatened by drought, according to a report by the Joint Research Center, the European Commission's science and knowledge service.
The drought in Europe may be the worst "for at least 500 years," a European Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"This is of course only a first assessment and we need to confirm this with final data at the end of the season," said Johannes Bahrke, referring to research published on Monday.
Details of the EU report on drought
According to the report, 47% of Europe is under warning conditions, with clear deficit of soil moisture. A further 17% is in a state of alert, in which vegetation is affected.
Scarce rain and a number of heatwaves from May onwards have affected river discharges and water levels widely across Europe.
"The severe drought affecting many regions of Europe since the beginning of the year has been further expanding and worsening as of early August," the report said.
What are the main consequences of the drought in Europe?
The dry weather conditions have already affected inland waterway transport, power generation, and yields of certain crops in Europe.
Low water levels have hampered inland shipping, for example along the Rhine, with reduced shipping loads. Reduced water volumes have also adversely affected the energy sector for both hydropower generation and cooling systems of other power plants.
Summer crops have suffered, with 2022 yields for grain maize set to be 16% lower than the average of the previous five years and soybean and sunflowers yields set to fall by 15% and 12% respectively.
"Soil moisture and vegetation stress are both severely affected," the report said, listing over a dozen countries where drought hazard has been increasing, including Germany, France and Britain. "The rest of Europe, already affected by drought, maintains stable severely dry conditions," it said.
Conditions will not improve in coming months
Regions where conditions are deteriorating the most are those already affected by drought in spring 2022 — for example, northern Italy, south-eastern France and some areas of Hungary and Romania, according to the report.
Researchers forecast that conditions in the western Euro-Mediterranean region are likely to be warmer and drier than normal through November.
Britain will also need to continue to manage water resources carefully over the coming weeks and months to meet its needs following the driest summer for 50 years, the National Drought Group said on Tuesday.
The group, made up of government officials, water companies, and environmental groups, said there was enough water for all essential household and business needs. Ten of the Environment Agency's 14 areas in England are now in drought status.
dh/rt (dpa, Reuters)
A world in drought
Famine risk in the Horn of Africa
Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are currently experiencing the worst drought in over 40 years, after successive failed rainy seasons. The dry conditions have led to a severe food security issue in the region, with 22 million people at risk of starvation. Over 1 million people have been forced to leave their homes due to the drought, which is expected to continue for months.
A world in drought
Yangtze River dries up
The riverbeds of the world’s third longest river are now exposed, after China has experienced a record-breaking drought. Low water levels are impacting shipping and hydropower, with electricity from the Three Gorges Dam down 40% from last year. In an effort to limit electricity use some shopping malls are reducing opening hours and factories are rationing power.
A world in drought
Rainfall a rarity in Iraq
Iraq, classified as particularly vulnerable to climate change and desertification, is battling its third successive year of drought. Vast areas of the country's southern marshlands, a UNESCO World Heritage site due to their biodiversity and ancient history, have now dried up. The ongoing drought has contributed to a 17% contraction of its agricultural sector over the last year.
A world in drought
Water restrictions in the US
The Colorado River and its surrounding reservoirs are running low after over two decades of drought, believed to be the worst in over 1000 years. The iconic river flows through the southwest of the US and into Mexico, supplying millions of people and vast areas of farmland. Below average rainfall has led to increasing restrictions on water use, including limiting outdoor watering in Los Angeles.
A world in drought
47% of Europe under threat of drought
Europe has seen a summer of intense heatwaves, little rain and wildfires. Almost half of the continent is now threatened by drought, which experts believe could be the worst in 500 years. Major rivers including the Rhine, Po and Loire have dwindled and low water levels have impacted the transport of goods and energy production. Dry, hot conditions have baked European farmland and wilted crops.
A world in drought
Hosepipe bans in UK
Several parts of England were officially moved into drought status this month after the country experienced its driest July since 1935. Authorities also registered Britain’s hottest temperature ever on July 19 with 40.2 C (104.3 F) and more than a quarter of river flows were classified as exceptionally low. A number of hosepipe bans are being rolled out during August across the country.
A world in drought
Spain's prehistoric past uncovered
During Europe’s summer of extreme weather, Spain has been particularly hard-hit by drought and heatwaves. The conditions have helped fuel intense wildfires raging across the country, that forced thousands to evacuate and burned more than 260,000 hectares (642.5 acres) of land. Receding water levels in one dam revealed a prehistoric stone circle — dubbed the “Spanish Stonehenge”.
A world in drought
Adapting to a drier world
From Tokyo to Cape Town, many countries and cities are adapting to cope with increasingly dry and hot conditions. And the solutions don't necessarily need to be high-tech. In Senegal, farmers are planting circular gardens which allow roots to grow inwards, trapping precious water in the region’s rare downpours. In Chile and Morocco, locals use nets to capture water from fog.
A world in drought
Cities fight to stay hydrated
After Cape Town, South Africa, narrowly avoided running out of water in 2018, it has introduced measures to combat drought. One solution has been to remove invasive species like pine and eucalyptus that soak up much more water than native plants such as the fynbos shrub. The nature-based approach has helped save billions of liters of water.
Author: Holly Young