How Spain is coping with the heat

Temperatures in Spain in July were the highest since records began in 1961, according to the country's Ministry for the Ecological Transition, or MITECO.

In many cities, thermometers registered more than 44 degrees Celsius. The average temperature was 25.6 Celsius, an increase of 2.7 degrees compared to the averages recorded between 1981 to 2010.

A report on the Spanish television station RTVE showed how some Spanish cities have created so-called climate shelters, which are cooled to 26 degrees Celsius. These include libraries, sports centers, museums and schools. The shelters are intended primarily for elderly people, families with small children and babies, and people with chronic illnesses.

July 2022 in Spain was the hottest on record, with temperatures in some areas as high as 46 degrees

Forest fires

In Europe this year, 660,000 hectares of land have gone up in flames. Data from the European Forest Fire Information System shows that the largest area destroyed — 265,000 hectares — was in Spain.

In order to contain forest fires better in future, on August 1, the Spanish government issued a decree that, as of now, obliges the autonomous communities — Spain's administrative regions, similar to Germany's federal states — to draw up plans for preventing and extinguishing fires in the coming year by October 31. The regional governments now have three months to provide specific information on, for example, the number of fire-fighting vehicles, personnel and equipment they will have on standby, and to designate the areas and time periods where and when there is heightened risk.

MITECO has already contracted four companies to reforest the area worst affected by the fires — the Sierra de la Culebra mountain range in the north-western province of Zamora — at a cost of €2 million ($2.04 million).

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Two major fires ablaze in France More than 1,200 firefighters backed by water-dumping planes were battling two fires burning near Bordeaux in southwetern France. Images shared by authorities showed flames racing through large tracts of pine forest. Regional prosecutors suspect the main fire, which started in the town of Landiras, may have been deliberately lit.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Thousands evacuated to safety The two fires have burned through at least 9,650 hectares (23,800 acres) in recent days, with high temperatures and strong winds complicating efforts to contain the flames. More than 14,000 residents and tourists have had to leave their properties. Some of them came to this evacuation center in La Teste-de-Buch.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Black smoke on the beach Plumes of black smoke from the fires could also be seen from beaches along France's Atlantic coast, a popular tourist area. The fires and high temperatures come as Europe begins its summer holiday season.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Dozens of fires in Spain In neighboring Spain, firefighters supported by the armed forces' emergency brigades were trying to contain more than 30 fires. Many of the blazes are in rugged terrain, making it difficult for ground crews to access. The country has had days of unusually high temperatures that topped 45.7 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit).

Wildfires scorch southern Europe National park at risk Helicopters were deployed to fight a major fire burning in Spain's southern Andalusia region. Some 3,000 people were evacuated from villages near Malaga — an area popular with European tourists. Meanwhile, in western Spain, a fire started by a lightning strike was burning out of control near Las Hurdes and threatening to spread into the nearby Monfrague National Park.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe From north to south Fires were also burning in Spain's central Castille region and in Galicia in the north, where some 3,500 hectares had been destroyed, according to the regional government.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Residents lend a hand Some of the worst blazes have been in Portugal, where citizens were working alongside firefighters to protect their homes. Hotter than average temperatures over the past week, including a July record of 47 C on Thursday, have helped fan the flames.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Pilot dies in crash A pilot of a firefighting aircraft died in a crash while on an operation in northeastern Portugal. The blazes there have burned through 15,000 (37,000 acres) hectares of forest, injured more than 160 people and forced hundreds to be evacuated.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Other countries fighting fires Many other European countries, including Croatia, Hungary and Greece, were also battling wildfires amid the extreme heat this week. Troops were called in to help firefighters contain three major blazes on the Croatian coast. And in the Italian resort of Bibione, near Venice, the coastguard had to save people from the sea after they fled a fire on land.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Firefighting crew die off Samos In Greece, firefighters were trying to contain a fire on the Mediterranean island of Crete. The government has raised its fire warning level for several Greek islands, including Euboea, Crete, Chios and Samos. A helicopter helping to fight a blaze on Samos earlier in the week crashed into the sea, killing two of ist four crew members. Author: Natalie Muller



Falling water reserves

MITECO reports that the persistent heat and drought have caused Spain's water reserves to hit an all-time low. The ministry's monthly data sheet, last updated on August 9, records that they are now at 21,730 cubic meters — that is just 39% of total capacity.

Consequently, municipalities throughout Spain, as well as autonomous regions — Galicia, Catalonia and Andalusia in particular — have imposed measures to limit water consumption. These include restricting the water supply at night and turning off showers at the beach, as well as bans on people watering lawns, washing cars, or filling swimming pools.

Alarming water shortage: La Vinuela reservoir near Malaga has almost dried up

Rising sea temperatures

The Mediterranean Sea is increasingly becoming the Caribbean of Europe. According to Spain's Mediterranean Center for Environmental Studies (CEAM), between 1982 and 2021 its average water temperature increased by 1.32 degrees Celsius.

"Since the 1980s, the sea temperature on the Mediterranean coast has risen twice as much as the air temperature," Jorge Olcina Cantos, head of the Laboratory of Climatology at the University of Alicante, told the Spanish newspaper, El Pais. This year, the water temperature on the Spanish coast has been between 28 and 29 degrees since July 20, he said.

Olcina Cantos explained what was causing this: "Hot air masses from the Sahara accumulate on the water surface, warming it faster and faster. Since 1908, air temperatures in the Mediterranean have risen by 0.7 degrees Celsius, whereas sea temperatures have gone up 1.4 degrees."

No respite: It's not just air temperatures that are rising - sea temperatures are as well

This also means that temperatures don't drop as much at night, either, because the air is no longer cooled by the breeze coming off the sea. Rising sea temperatures also result in an increase in storms and severe weather.

As a protective measure, Olcina Cantos is calling for a revision of the legislation on coastal development. He says the tourist industry must also urgently adapt to the more extreme temperatures. Cities need more shade, he says, and greenery should be planted to cover the roofs and facades of buildings.

In spring 2021, the Spanish parliament passed the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law, which aims to help the country become climate-neutral by 2050. Goals include increasing the share of renewable energies in electricity generation to 42% by 2030 and phasing out internal combustion engines by 2040.

More than half of Europe affected by extreme drought

This story was originally published in German.