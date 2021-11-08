Visit the new DW website

Spain

Spain is a kingdom located on the Iberian Peninsula in southwestern Europe. It also has several small territories on and near the north African coast.

Spain is the fourth largest country in Europe and a member of the European Union, but it also shows significant Arabic influence. Spain is a parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy. It has an Atlantic Ocean as well as a Mediterranean coastline. The Spanish global colonial empire in the 15th century, made Spanish the world's second most spoken first language.

General picture of daily life returning to the streets of the city of Barcelona is seen on May 11, 2021 in Mercat de La Boqueria, Barcelona, Spain. Spanish government relaxes itÕs pandemic measures after months long lockdown and opens up slowly to it's visitors and tourists while the local economy and small businesses are open for business again. South Europe's Spain and Italy were both affected hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and while the vaccination continues Spain is getting ready for itÕs summer season vital for itÕs economy. Foto: Siu Wu

These EU countries have managed to keep COVID numbers down 08.11.2021

Coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations are on the rise again. Many countries are going through their fourth wave, but a select few are bucking the negative trend. A look at who is doing better and why.

Marcha a Glasgow Beschreibung: Die spanischen KlimaaktivistInnen von Marcha a Glasgow sind nur eine Gruppe unter vielen der sogenannten Klimapilger, die sich zu Fuß auf den Weg zum UNO Klimagipfel in Glasgow gemacht haben. Quelle: Marcha a Glasgow

Inside Europe: climate activists reach Glasgow on foot 08.11.2021

Becky Stoakes and Carlos Buj are activists with Marcha a Glasgow, which is affiliated to Extinction Rebellion Spain. They set sail from Bilbao on September 28th, arriving in Glasgow on foot some 29 days later. Here they recount the encounters they made along the way and the impact that this unusual form of protest has had on their understanding of the climate crisis, and their role within it.

Auf einem Gebäude des Flughafens steht „Aeropuerto de Palma de Mallorca“. Der Flughafen Aeropuerto de Son San Juan ist einer von drei internationalen Verkehrsflughäfen der Balearischen Inseln. 2019 wurden knapp 30 Millionen Fluggäste abgefertigt.

Spain: Mallorca police probe plane diversion 07.11.2021

Some 21 passengers aboard the flight from Morocco fled after the emergency landing, prompting authorities to investigate if the incident was linked to illegal immigration.
Cristina Vera leaves her house covered with ash from volcano eruptions, after collecting her last belonging at the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that has been erupting for six weeks has spewed more ash from its main mouth a day after producing its strongest earthquake to date. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

La Palma volcano: Heavy ash forces residents inside 03.11.2021

Schools have been closed and flights canceled because of the massive amounts of ash being spewed from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Scientists have said the eruption on the island of La Palma could last up to three months.
A farmer drives a truck for maintenance and conditioning of a rice field belonging to the Joan Ferrer's family, after its been harvested in the Ebro Delta, Deltebre, Spain, October 13, 2021. With rising seas threatening to engulf low-lying shores, the government aims to buy 832 hectares of private land in the Ebro Delta in what would be Europe's largest climate-related land buyouts to date. It has prompted strong opposition from farmers in the Ebro Delta - where 62,000 people live and lucrative rice fields account for 65 percent of the area. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Nacho Doce SEARCH DOCE EBRO FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Spain: Fight for the Ebro Delta 01.11.2021

In the Ebro Delta, the government wants to buy large areas of land — as a natural buffer zone for expected sea level rise. The plan has prompted strong opposition from the local population.
Fuﬂball Frauen WM-Qualifikation L‰nderspiel Deutschland - Israel am 26.10.2021 im Stadion Essen in Essen Torjubel zum 1:0 durch Jule Brand Deutschland , vorne - Laura Freigang Detuschland , hinten DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Football Women World Cup Qualifier Germany Israel on 26 10 2021 at Stadion Essen in Essen Goal celebration to 1 0 by Jule Brand Germany , front Laura Freigang Detuschland , back DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Nordrhein Westfalen Germany

Euro 2022: Germany drawn in 'tough group' with Denmark, Spain and Finland 29.10.2021

Germany's women's national team have been drawn in Group B for the European Championships in England next July. Germany's group games will take place in Milton Keynes and Brentford.
17.10.2021, Fussball, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Bundesliga, 8. Spieltag, Bayer Leverkusen - FC Bayern München, Lucas Hernandez (FC Bayern München) Foto: Tim Rehbein/RHR-FOTO

Lucas Hernandez: Bayern Munich star avoids jail in Spain 27.10.2021

A Madrid court has suspended a six-month prison term for Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez. The player had faced jail for breaking a restraining order imposed in a domestic violence case.
Spanien, Madrid, September 2021 Madrid nach Coronavirus Pandemie.

Post-COVID tourism surges in Madrid 26.10.2021

Travelers looking for culture and nightlife have returned to Madrid, one of Europe's most visited cities. But the economic impact of the pandemic has some locals questioning the country's dependence on tourism revenue.

08.10.21, Vilar Formoso, Portugal, Von wegen freie Fahrt an EU-Grenzen: Portugals Landpolizei GNR sucht am Grenzübergang Vilar Formoso nach Limo-Schmugglern // Hiermit räume ich der Deutschen Welle das Recht ein, das/die von mir bereitgestellte/n Bild/er zeitlich, räumlich und inhaltlich unbeschränkt zu nutzen. Ich versichere, dass ich das/die Bild/er selbst gemacht habe und dass ich die hier übertragenen Rechte nicht bereits einem Dritten zur exklusiven Nutzung eingeräumt habe.

Criminal gangs smuggle sodas into Portugal to avoid sugar tax 24.10.2021

A Portuguese tax on sugar has led to a new group of organized criminals smuggling soda over the border from Spain.

07.08.2017 +++ The Google logo is shown reflected on an adjacent office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

US reaches agreement to end European digital services taxes 22.10.2021

France, Austria, Italy, Spain and Britain have agreed to withdraw digital services taxes on US tech giants in 2023, while the US will drop retaliatory punitive tariffs.
Lava flows from a volcano destroying houses at La Laguna neighbourhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021. A second tongue of lava is expected to reach the Atlantic today and release more toxic gases into the atmosphere, an event which will lead to the home confinement of some nearby towns. (AP Photo/Saul Santos)

Spain: La Palma volcano triggers further evacuations 21.10.2021

Hundreds more people have had to leave their homes on the Spanish island of La Palma. The lava flow has continued to pose a threat in the area.
Temperaturregler an einem Heizkoerper . Berlin , Deutschland . Temperature controll at a heating . Berlin , Germany . 23.08.2007 . MODEL RELEASE vorhanden , MODEL RELEASED , Berlin Deutschland PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLiesaxJohannssenx Temperature control to a Radiator Berlin Germany temperature Control AT a heating Berlin Germany 23 08 2007 Model Release AVAILABLE Model released Berlin Germany PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright xLiesaxJohannssenx

Fear of the cold: Rising energy prices in Spain 21.10.2021

Energy prices are rising rapidly all over Europe. With the winter season around the corner, many consumers are worried, especially in Spain.
17.10.2021, Fussball, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Bundesliga, 8. Spieltag, Bayer Leverkusen - FC Bayern München, Lucas Hernandez (FC Bayern München) Foto: Tim Rehbein/RHR-FOTO

How much longer will Lucas Hernandez be available for Bayern Munich? 20.10.2021

It is possible that Bayern Munich will have to do without Lucas Hernandez for some time. The Frenchman is facing a possible prison sentence in Spain for violating a restraining order.
ARCHIV - Junge Demonstranten, die zur Bewegung 15-M gehören, sitzen auf einem Platz in Madrid, Spanien, am 14.05.2012. Sie protestieren gegen die Spar- Arbeitsmarkt- und Bildungspolitik der spanischen Regierung. Die Arbeitslosigkeit in den Krisenländern Südeuropas liegt laut einer Studie auch im weltweiten Vergleich auf Rekordniveau. Das geht aus einer Länderanalyse hervor, die Internationale Arbeitsorganisation (ILO) in Genf für die «Financial Times Deutschland» erstellt hat. Demnach liegt die Erwerbslosenquote in Spanien und Griechenland mit über 24 beziehungsweise über 22 Prozent höher als in allen Ländern, für die entsprechende Daten vorliegen. EPA EPA/Javier Lizon +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

How Spain seeks to prop up its young and desperate generation 20.10.2021

A grave lack of state support programs has driven many young Spaniards to despair in recent years, which were marked by multiple economic crises. As students are suffering the most, efforts are underway to help them.

Foto zum Thema Wie Spanien die Wirtschaft wiederaufbauen will, die unser Korrespondent in Madrid Wiktor Tscheretski im April 2020 gemacht hat.

Spain: Oil poisoning survivors threaten suicide at El Prado protest 19.10.2021

They said they would take deadly pills within hours if the government did not respond to their demands. However, the protest has since ended.
11.11.2015 A German defense soldier takes the fingerprints of an asylum seeker from Syria in the 'waiting centre' set-up for refugees in Erding, Germany, 11 Novmeber 2015. The soldiers are there provide registration assistance for the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). In the short-term accomodation is on the site of an air base of the German army and is housing up to 5000 migrants in tents and aircraft shelters. Photo: ARMIN WEIGEL/dpa

Germany still top destination for asylum-seekers in Europe 17.10.2021

The number of asylum applications in Germany has risen again this year. Along with traditional routes through Greece, Italy and Spain, Belarus has become a major migration route in the last few months.
