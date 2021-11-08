Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Spain is a kingdom located on the Iberian Peninsula in southwestern Europe. It also has several small territories on and near the north African coast.
Spain is the fourth largest country in Europe and a member of the European Union, but it also shows significant Arabic influence. Spain is a parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy. It has an Atlantic Ocean as well as a Mediterranean coastline. The Spanish global colonial empire in the 15th century, made Spanish the world's second most spoken first language.
Becky Stoakes and Carlos Buj are activists with Marcha a Glasgow, which is affiliated to Extinction Rebellion Spain. They set sail from Bilbao on September 28th, arriving in Glasgow on foot some 29 days later. Here they recount the encounters they made along the way and the impact that this unusual form of protest has had on their understanding of the climate crisis, and their role within it.