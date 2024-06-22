No Airbnb in Barcelona? City to ban short-term rentals

Barcelona's mayor has announced plans to ban short-term apartment rentals. But will that solve the city's housing crisis?

Barcelona is one of Europe's top tourist destinations, which has also made it increasingly expensive to live in. Rents have risen nearly 70% over the past decade.

Following months of protests against mass tourism, the city's mayor, Jaume Collboni, announced plans to ban short-term tourist apartment rentals to tackle the affordable housing shortage.

But will that fix Barcelona's housing crisis? According to the city's owners' association, short-term rentals comprise just 1% of all residential units.