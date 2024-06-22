TravelSpain
No Airbnb in Barcelona? City to ban short-term rentals
June 22, 2024
Barcelona is one of Europe's top tourist destinations, which has also made it increasingly expensive to live in. Rents have risen nearly 70% over the past decade.
Following months of protests against mass tourism, the city's mayor, Jaume Collboni, announced plans to ban short-term tourist apartment rentals to tackle the affordable housing shortage.
But will that fix Barcelona's housing crisis? According to the city's owners' association, short-term rentals comprise just 1% of all residential units.