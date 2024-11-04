  1. Skip to content
Spain faces springtime water crisis

Norman Striegel in Figueres, Spain
April 11, 2024

In parts of Spain, the water level in reservoirs is already dangerously low for this time of year. Farmers fearing for their crops and livestock hope politicians will act quickly. But they've been told the necessary funds aren't available.

