Milei EU trip: snubbed in Spain, low-key in Berlin

Milei EU trip: snubbed in Spain, low-key in BerlinJune 21, 2024
Argentine President Javier Milei arrived in Madrid on Friday to a rock star greeting from right-wing conservatives at an event organized by the Spanish far-right VOX party.
Milei was snubbed by the Spanish government as well as the nation's royals.
Speaking at the confab, Milei railed against the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and repeated claims that Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez is corrupt.
The Spanish Foreign Ministry accused Milei of engaging in a "frontal attack on our democracy, on our institutions and Spain."
Milei has rejected calls to apologize, preferring to continue his attacks.
An award and a quick sit-down with Chancellor Scholz in Germany
The second stop on Milei's EU tour will be Germany. There, the Argentine politician will accept an award from the Friedrich Hayek Society — named for the liberal Austrian-British economist Friedrich August von Hayek.
Milei will wrap up his stay in Germany with a one-hour meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. A spokesperson for the Argentine said that he requested a simple working meeting rather than one involving pomp.
Plans originally entailed a military reception and a press conference, both of which were dropped as a courtesy to the South American.
President Milei will conclude his trip to Europe with a stop in the Czech Republic.
