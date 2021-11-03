Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Argentina is a country in southeastern South America. It is the eighth-largest country in the world. Its capital and largest city is Buenos Aires.
Argentina is a federal republic and the second largest Spanish-speaking country in the world. It also has the second largest economy in South America and is a founding member of the UN, WTO and Mercosur, among other international bodies. It is a country rich in natural resources and hosts a wide diversity of industries. This page collates recent DW content on Argentina.
The Panamerica is one of the longest roads in the world - it runs some 48,000 km through the North and South American continents, all the way from Alaska to the southermost tip of Argentina. But there's a long gap in Panama before the road continues in Colombia. Local people are not happy about their lack of access to economic opportunities that come with being connected.
Javier Milei is the embodiment of anti-establishment rebellion. For years, the economist did the rounds on talk shows and slammed the country's politics. Now he wants to be its leader. Young voters think that's good.
Metal fans are camping and moshing once more as the UK holds its first full music festival. Elsewhere, clashes broke out in Germany and France as police moved to break up late-night parties. Follow DW for the latest.
Argentina is experiencing the worst wave of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Tough measures taken to slow the spread of the virus are deepening the country's economic crisis, making the wait for more vaccines to arrive all the more desperate.