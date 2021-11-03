Visit the new DW website

Argentina

Argentina is a country in southeastern South America. It is the eighth-largest country in the world. Its capital and largest city is Buenos Aires.

Argentina is a federal republic and the second largest Spanish-speaking country in the world. It also has the second largest economy in South America and is a founding member of the UN, WTO and Mercosur, among other international bodies. It is a country rich in natural resources and hosts a wide diversity of industries. This page collates recent DW content on Argentina.

Verwehung, LKW, Sanddünen, Nähe Tanaca, Panamericana, Peru, Südamerika, Lateinamerika, Südamerika

World in Progress: The Gap in the Panamerican Highway 03.11.2021

The Panamerica is one of the longest roads in the world - it runs some 48,000 km through the North and South American continents, all the way from Alaska to the southermost tip of Argentina. But there's a long gap in Panama before the road continues in Colombia. Local people are not happy about their lack of access to economic opportunities that come with being connected.
February 27, 2021, Buenos Aires, Argentina: Sectors from the Opposition demonstrated against the government of Alberto Fernandez due to the fact that there has been some corruption in the vaccination process, where people have been vaccinated first cause of privileges or friendship with a politician over the general population. The march was in the Government House. This is Javier Milei, neoliberal, economist opposed to the government. Buenos Aires Argentina - ZUMANT M 20210227_mda_a188_468 Copyright: xPaulaxAcunzox

Argentina: How 'anarcho-capitalist' Javier Milei is stirring up politics 12.10.2021

Javier Milei is the embodiment of anti-establishment rebellion. For years, the economist did the rounds on talk shows and slammed the country's politics. Now he wants to be its leader. Young voters think that's good.
Buenos Aires, Argentina. 21st August 2014 -- Argentina Gendarmerie presents the 226 kilograms of bricks of cocaine seized as they were entering the territory from Bolivia to the press in Buenos Aires, Argentina. -- Argentina Gendarmerie seizes 226 kilos of cocaine hiding under a double false floor of a truck and crates of bananas as they were entering the territory from Bolivia. Nine people are believed to have been arrested during the operation. |

Paraguay arrests 7 suspects over 3-ton cocaine haul 10.10.2021

Police believe the suspects had tried to smuggle large amounts of drugs to Israel via Argentina and Belgium. Some are also suspected of money laundering drug trafficking profits.
01.03.21 *** Argentina's President Alberto Fernández, left, delivers his annual State of the Nation address which marks the opening session of Congress, next to Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, Pool)

Argentina's ruling party under strain after poor showing at polls 17.09.2021

Several ministers have handed in their resignation after the ruling party suffered setbacks in weekend elections. Vice President Fernandez de Kirchner has challenged President Fernandez over the party's direction.

DW Business - Africa 09.09.2021

ECB to begin easing pandemic-era stimulus - High fish prices in Yemen fuel calls for export stop - Mismatch between employers and labor in Argentina

Argentina struggles to equip youth with job skills 09.09.2021

Many young Argentinians have been searching for a job for years with no success. The country's education system has not equipped them with the skills companies need.

Brazil drought threatens energy supply, crops 09.09.2021

Brazil's worst drought in almost a century is threatening electricity supply and crops, pushing up energy and food prices just as the country hoped to start recovering from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar talk as the soccer game is interrupted by health authorities during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Coronavirus digest: Brazil-Argentina match halted over quarantine breach 05.09.2021

The World Cup qualifier was suspended after players broke quarantine rules. In Germany, coronavirus infections are rising again while unauthorized vaccine factories were found in Brazil. Follow DW for the latest.
via Oliver Pieper, 20.08.2021

A kayak tour of Argentina for environmental protection 24.08.2021

Environmental campaigners kayaked 350 kilometers to urge lawmakers to pass a bill to save the wetlands. Then, they shouldered their boats and continued on foot — all the way to the Argentine National Congress.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, raise their fists during the commemoration of the 51st anniversary of the Pancasan guerrilla campaign in Managua, on August 29, 2018. - Ortega called the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights infamous and terror instrument, after it denounced Wednesday systematic human rights violations in the framework of opposition protests in which 300 people were killed. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP) (Photo credit should read INTI OCON/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua recalls 4 ambassadors in tit-for-tat move 10.08.2021

Nicaragua's crackdown on presidential candidates has pushed it into rows with Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Costa Rica. The EU, which last week issued sanctions, said "the opposition has been eliminated."
epa03943260 A member of LGBTI community participates at the colour XXII Gay Pride March at downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 09 November 2013. EPA/David Fernández ++

Argentina rolls out ID cards for nonbinary people 22.07.2021

LGBTQ activists have welcomed the first time in South America that people who do not identify as male or female can tick a third box in their ID cards.
Argentina's Lionel Messi hoists the trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Copa America: Brazil 'not 100% focused' as they lose to Argentina 11.07.2021

A COVID-19 debate and a scandal in their football association impacted Brazil during the Copa America. As a result, the Selecao end the tournament empty-handed.

Cryptos: Viable currencies in struggling economies like Argentina 01.07.2021

Celebrity investments in cryptos have sent the latter's value soaring. Mining, or making Bitcoins is an enticing prospect in a country like Argentina where the national currency is depreciating rapidly
Hot Milk, Download Festival 2021 Pilot is a UK rock and metal 10,000 capacity camping music festival which takes place from 18 â 20 June 2021 in Donington Park, Leicestershire. There will be 40 bands over three days on two stages allowing attendees to mix without social distancing having tested for Covid before arrival and again afterwards. Photography by Hannah Meadows., Credit:Hannah Meadows Photography / Avalon

Coronavirus digest: UK rocks out at first festival since start of pandemic 19.06.2021

Metal fans are camping and moshing once more as the UK holds its first full music festival. Elsewhere, clashes broke out in Germany and France as police moved to break up late-night parties. Follow DW for the latest.

Argentina battles severe wave of coronavirus infections 17.06.2021

Argentina is experiencing the worst wave of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Tough measures taken to slow the spread of the virus are deepening the country's economic crisis, making the wait for more vaccines to arrive all the more desperate.
Fans aus Argentinien wie bei der Copa America 2019 in Brasilien werden diesmal fehlen.

'The worst Copa America ever' — subdued mood in Brazil as tournament begins 14.06.2021

The Copa America, the world's oldest tournament involving national football teams, is underway in Brazil. With the pandemic forcing the matches behind closed doors, enthusiasm for the tournament is at best muted.

