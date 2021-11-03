Argentina is a country in southeastern South America. It is the eighth-largest country in the world. Its capital and largest city is Buenos Aires.

Argentina is a federal republic and the second largest Spanish-speaking country in the world. It also has the second largest economy in South America and is a founding member of the UN, WTO and Mercosur, among other international bodies. It is a country rich in natural resources and hosts a wide diversity of industries. This page collates recent DW content on Argentina.