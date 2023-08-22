  1. Skip to content
DW's Astrid Prange de Oliveira
Image: Florian Görner/DW

Astrid Prange de Oliveira

Longtime Brazil correspondent with focus on Latin America, Brazil, religion, ethics, human rights and globalization

Human rights, migration, religion: her work as a Brazil correspondent has influenced Astrid Prange de Oliveira's perspective on her homeland, Germany, and global challenges.

Her devotion to journalism and love for Brazil has defined Astrid's career, which began in northern Germany with the Hamburger Abendblatt and Hannoverische Allgemeine Zeitung (HAZ). She then worked as a Brazilian correspondent for the Berlin daily newspaper taz, covering the first democratic elections after the military dictatorship. At Deutsche Welle, she explains her second home to an international audience and also reports on important social and ethical debates. Her reporting has earned her the EU Commission's Lorenzo Natali Prize for human rights reporting and the German Development Media Award. She likes to sing samba, blues and bossa nova in her free time.

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin shake hands

Russian oil for Indian solidarity

Trade between India and Russia is reaching new heights. What's special about the relationship between the two countries?
PoliticsAugust 22, 2023
A rescue crane and rescue workers amid the rubble of a destoyed apartment block in the city of Chasiv Yar

Russia's war on Ukraine in numbers

Cities in ruins, refugees, billions spent on the military, here are 10 graphics showing the effect of the invasion.
PoliticsFebruary 23, 2023
President Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle praying at the “March for Jesus” on Aug. 13 in Rio (Photo:AP/Bruna Prado)

Has Jair Bolsonaro backed Brazil's Indigenous people?

The Bolsonaro administration claims to have done more for Brazil's Indigenous than any other government. Is this true?
PoliticsOctober 1, 2022
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Brazilian President Lula with flags behind them

Is it all over for the EU-Mercosur free trade deal?

Politicians are disappointed but NGOs relieved that a free trade deal between the EU and Mercosur seems to be failing.
TradeDecember 6, 2023
People walk across snow and ice in Munich

Snowstorms, winter weather halt traffic, flights in Germany

Cities across Germany are submerged in snow. The arrival of winter weather has delayed departures by air, road and rail.
SocietyDecember 2, 202311 images
Brailian President Silva attending an Amazon summit in August

Brazil's Amazon Fund: A global climate blueprint?

Before COP28, Brazil hopes for more cooperation among Global South nations and rich nations to pay long-promised funds.
ClimateNovember 30, 2023
Relatives mourn people killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City

Palestinians in Gaza experience death and despair, too

The number of dead and injured in Gaza rises as Israel continues strikes in response to Hamas' terrorist attacks.
ConflictsOctober 10, 202310 images
Police officers restrain an angry crowd

What's behind the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh?

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh goes back centuries. Here is an overview of its history.
PoliticsSeptember 29, 2023
Two people walk past the Sandton Convention Center, which is hosting the BRICS Summit

BRICS club boom: What to expect in Johannesburg

Global South versus Global North? The BRICS summit in South Africa will be all about expansion and sanctions.
PoliticsAugust 22, 2023
