Astrid Prange de Oliveira

Her devotion to journalism and love for Brazil has defined Astrid's career, which began in northern Germany with the Hamburger Abendblatt and Hannoverische Allgemeine Zeitung (HAZ). She then worked as a Brazilian correspondent for the Berlin daily newspaper taz, covering the first democratic elections after the military dictatorship. At Deutsche Welle, she explains her second home to an international audience and also reports on important social and ethical debates. Her reporting has earned her the EU Commission's Lorenzo Natali Prize for human rights reporting and the German Development Media Award. She likes to sing samba, blues and bossa nova in her free time.